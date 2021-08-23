When their ears ring: Ex-Huskers talk about the loudest environments they played in

Memorial Stadium memories: “Going back to the Colorado game of my junior year (1996). I wasn’t really sure if I was coming back for my senior year. It was the first time ever I really sat back and tried to be aware of the crowd and the energy and the noise. Before, it was something I used to my advantage. The jump of the snap count or to feed off of it. But for the first time ever I wanted to be aware of it and soak it all in. That’s a memory I’ll take to my grave because I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get to experience anything like that ever again. I wanted to make sure I remembered it.”

Tom Banderas (1984-87)

Loudest places to play on the road: “Always Oklahoma, for sure. One of the toughest road environments I can remember is I think ’86 and we had to go out to South Carolina for the toughest road game. I’d put that there. But we also played a couple bowl games in the Sugar Bowl in the dome and that gets loud in there. In my era in ’86, we came out in all red and lost to Oklahoma. The fans were just absolutely insane. I think it’s so much the ballgame and not the stadium. The particulars of the game itself would be the main thing.”