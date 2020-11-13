 Skip to main content
'When the bell's called, we have to answer': With significant test on deck, Blackshirts feel ready
'When the bell's called, we have to answer': With significant test on deck, Blackshirts feel ready

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7

Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) and Garrett Nelson (right) attempt to tackle Northwestern's Drake Anderson last week in Evanston, Ill.

 JOHN KONSTANTARAS, POOL VIA NORTHWESTERN ATHLETICS

If Nebraska is to turn its 2020 season around from an 0-2 start, the most plainly obvious place to start is that its offense cannot continue to average 15 points per game.

Even if coach Scott Frost’s offense does kick into gear on Saturday against Penn State (11 a.m. on FS1) or just generally speaking over the next several weeks, it’s fair to wonder this fall: Does this team go as the Blackshirts go?

Erik Chinander seems to feel pretty good about where his group stands at this stage.

“There’s a lot of positives to take, there’s definitely some things to correct and some of that is just starting the game faster in both halves,” Chinander said Tuesday after a 21-13 loss to Northwestern. “We tackled well except for a couple where guys tried to get on ESPN in the second half and try to blow somebody up. But other than that, the team was tackling pretty well, and it’s great to see some young kids get some action in there.”

The caveat: Two games clearly only mean so much, and Ohio State scored 45 points offensively. This isn’t a stonewall group at this point.

However, numbers and eyeballs both say the front seven is off to a significantly better start in conference play than either of the previous two seasons — or going back further — and the mentality seems to be growing.

“Our goal as a defense is to hold them to zero points, and we gave up 21,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "That’s a huge thing for us. That’s all we can control.”

“I definitely think we played good defense on Saturday against Northwestern,” senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “Had two turnovers that we (forced), had a strip sack that we didn't get, but I think we went out there and we played hard. I think we only had one penalty on defense. …

“I still think that guys are going to  go into the film room and look at the film and grade themselves pretty hard so we can get better for Penn State.”

Nebraska is playing solidly so far without — at this point — a true game-changer. Redshirt freshman Ty Robinson could be that on the defensive line and so could sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer. Mostly, though, the Huskers are getting by with more fundamentally sound play and a rotation between the defensive line and outside linebackers that features 11 players. Of that pool for essentially five positions, only Stille and outside linebacker JoJo Domann have been true full-time players.

Nebraska moves between odd and even fronts more frequently than it did the past two years and has used 3-4, 4-3 and 2-5 looks regularly in each of its first two games.

“It’s starting to shape up a little bit,” Chinander said. “It’s never one game is going to be the same as the other and it kind of depends on what the offense is doing and what feels like it will give us the best shot, as well as who’s healthy and available in terms of which group gives us the best chance to win each week. But definitely we’re finding a rhythm and finding who needs to be in the game at what point in time. …

“We’re starting to see the depth emerge as well as who needs to probably be out there for the first snap.”

This is by no means a finished product or a foolproof unit, but Frost said the budding depth should make it more possible for the offense to play the way it wants.

“I didn't think we got pushed around up front in either game,” Frost said Monday. “At the very least, we held our own. … So, we keep doing those things and our defense is good enough right now to help us win games or keep us in games, and we need the offense to put up points to correlate with the numbers of first downs and yards that we’re getting.”

The defense needs to be better on third down after allowing 52% through the first two weeks. It will have to continue to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and would do well to improve in the red zone, where it has allowed seven touchdowns in nine chances. Nonetheless, it’s a group that looks like a competitive Big Ten outfit so far and it will have to continue to be unless the Husker offense jumps into sixth gear from wherever it is now.

“You’ve got to be able to handle anything,” Chinander said. “Whatever (Frost) wants to do on offense is up to him. In my opinion, when you develop depth, which is starting to happen, we should be happy to go on the field. We’re never happy if the offense turns the ball over, that’s not good for the team, but as a defense, you should be happy that you get another opportunity to make a sack, you get another opportunity to make a TFL, you get another opportunity to make an interception. So let’s be fired up when we get to go on the field, whether we get to go out for 25 series or 15, it doesn’t matter. Let’s go play football. We all came here to play football, not sit on the bench. …

“When the bell’s called, we have to answer.”

50 of the greatest moments in Husker football history

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

FOOTBALL SATURDAY

Penn State at Nebraska

11 a.m. TV: FS1. Radio: 1400, 98.1

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

