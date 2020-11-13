'When the bell's called, we have to answer': With significant test on deck, Blackshirts feel ready

“We’re starting to see the depth emerge as well as who needs to probably be out there for the first snap.”

This is by no means a finished product or a foolproof unit, but Frost said the budding depth should make it more possible for the offense to play the way it wants.

“I didn't think we got pushed around up front in either game,” Frost said Monday. “At the very least, we held our own. … So, we keep doing those things and our defense is good enough right now to help us win games or keep us in games, and we need the offense to put up points to correlate with the numbers of first downs and yards that we’re getting.”

The defense needs to be better on third down after allowing 52% through the first two weeks. It will have to continue to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and would do well to improve in the red zone, where it has allowed seven touchdowns in nine chances. Nonetheless, it’s a group that looks like a competitive Big Ten outfit so far and it will have to continue to be unless the Husker offense jumps into sixth gear from wherever it is now.