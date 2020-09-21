When Big Ten football does return ... 10 Huskers who have fans buzzing

Nebraska thought Williams was in for a big season in 2019 before he suffered a season-ending injury less than one quarter into the first game of the season. Williams, though, is healthy now, and head coach Scott Frost and secondary coach Travis Fisher have consistently expressed excitement about what his future holds. Williams was a part-time player in 2018 and made some big plays despite being in the midst of learning NU’s defense. He’s had a long road from being an SEC recruit out of high school, through the junior college ranks and now into his third season already with the Huskers. Can he prove himself to be ready for the next level?

Tannor is part of Frost’s first recruiting class at Nebraska and already is going into his third year in the program. He’s played a lot over his first two seasons but still hasn’t shown the ability to be an every-down Big Ten outside linebacker. Fans and coaches have seen the flashes from Tannor, though. He’s got a new position coach this year in Mike Dawson, who oversaw the NU defensive line in 2018 before spending 2019 with the New York Giants. Will it click for Tannor? At 6-2 and 220 pounds, he’s not perhaps going to be a true run-stuffer, but if he can hold up at the point of attack and get to the quarterback, he would be a major upgrade at the position for the Huskers.