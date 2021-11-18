What's left for Nebraska in 2021? A chance to end long losing streaks and win 'culture games'

“I think they’re pretty dang locked in, in all honesty,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday. “I think they know what’s at stake. These are both teams on our side of the division that we’ve got a lot of respect for, but at the same time, they are huge games for us. Guys are always highlighting these games at the start of the year. You’re always ready to play Wisconsin. You’re always ready to play Iowa.

“So it’s great to refocus yourself after a little bit of change, playing two teams like this to finish the year off.”

No player on Nebraska’s roster has beat either Wisconsin or Iowa, and several will be attempting to do so for the final time. That’s a given for defensive lineman Ben Stille and the rest of the Huskers’ sixth-year seniors, and could also be true of a group of players who might return for 2022 or might not, such as tight end and captain Austin Allen.

“It’s very important,” Allen said of the finishing stretch. “We were kind of talking about the feeling we were going to feel when we beat one of these teams, running across the field and just taking that trophy back. It’s going to feel awesome, especially for the possible seniors that are going to leave. It would bring a lot of joy to us to be able to run across to that sideline and take it right back from them.