What's left for Nebraska in 2021? A chance to end long losing streaks and win 'culture games'
What's left for Nebraska in 2021? A chance to end long losing streaks and win 'culture games'

The last time Nebraska beat Wisconsin, Taylor Martinez threw a touchdown to Kyler Reed to get the Huskers within three points in the third quarter before a Brett Maher field goal leveled the score and another pushed NU’s advantage to 30-27.

That was Sept. 30, 2012.

The last time Nebraska beat Iowa, Kenny Bell hauled in a 9-yard, game-winning, overtime touchdown from Tommy Armstrong to cap off a wild, 37-34 victory that included 17 fourth-quarter points to erase a 10-point deficit and lift the Huskers to a 9-3 regular season finish.

That was Nov. 28, 2014. Bo Pelini was fired two days later.

Neither Mike Riley in his three years nor Scott Frost in his first three found a way to beat the Badgers or the Hawkeyes. Those teams have seven and six-game winning streaks, respectively, against the Huskers.

And now they’re the two division foes that remain on Nebraska’s schedule as the 3-7 outfit trudges on without four offensive assistant coaches and with a critical set of weeks and decisions looming ahead — or, in many ways, already here.

“I think these next two games are culture games,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said Monday. “The games are for trophies and I think our guys know that. It’s another opportunity to go out there and show what we've got. You can’t take any game for granted. Even if you don’t make it to a bowl game, you can’t focus on that. It’s one game at a time.”

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost spoke to reporters following Thursday's practice.

Indeed, the Huskers are playing for the Freedom Trophy on Saturday in Madison and the Heroes Trophy on Black Friday back in Lincoln. The Badgers and Nebraska are facing off for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, because their scheduled game early in last year's modified season was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in UW's program. Now late in the 2021 season, there's not much at stake for NU, with bowl eligibility out of reach and moves to set up the future of the program already being made within the walls at Memorial Stadium.

Wisconsin and Iowa, on the other hand, are both still alive for the Big Ten West title, with Wisconsin in the driver's seat but likely needing wins over the Huskers and then Minnesota on Nov. 27 to earn the trip to the conference championship game. 

If there’s resignation from Nebraska that it's a long way from that conversation at 1-6 in conference play, it hasn’t shown through. The defense has had a chance to feel it for much of the season, from early special teams gaffes that cost NU games to the inability of the offense to get into gear outside of two prolific outings. The Blackshirts haven’t been perfect, but they’re No. 27 nationally in scoring defense (20.9 points per game allowed) and No. 31 in yards per play allowed (5.09) despite playing four of the top 26 scoring offenses in the country.

So is there a chance the unit feels like letting up now that most of the goals are by the wayside?

“I think they’re pretty dang locked in, in all honesty,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday. “I think they know what’s at stake. These are both teams on our side of the division that we’ve got a lot of respect for, but at the same time, they are huge games for us. Guys are always highlighting these games at the start of the year. You’re always ready to play Wisconsin. You’re always ready to play Iowa.

Parker Gabriel delivers the latest Four Downs from Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

“So it’s great to refocus yourself after a little bit of change, playing two teams like this to finish the year off.”

No player on Nebraska’s roster has beat either Wisconsin or Iowa, and several will be attempting to do so for the final time. That’s a given for defensive lineman Ben Stille and the rest of the Huskers’ sixth-year seniors, and could also be true of a group of players who might return for 2022 or might not, such as tight end and captain Austin Allen.

“It’s very important,” Allen said of the finishing stretch. “We were kind of talking about the feeling we were going to feel when we beat one of these teams, running across the field and just taking that trophy back. It’s going to feel awesome, especially for the possible seniors that are going to leave. It would bring a lot of joy to us to be able to run across to that sideline and take it right back from them.

“We owe them in a way. We haven’t beat them yet.”

Stille took it a step further.

“Obviously there haven’t been a ton of overwhelmingly joyous moments for my class or a lot of the older guys,” he said. “So really just wanting to do right by that, send these older guys out on a good note, for sure.”

That’s where Nebraska stands at this point. It’s a program already in transition at the end of a season that has no big payoff at the end of it, except for the chance to beat a rival or two for the first time in quite a while.

“There’s a lot of guys that are still hungry to get some things done this year,” Allen said. “There’s still a lot to play for. There’s still two trophies we need to bring home. I know a lot of people in the state would be really happy if we got these next two done.”

Parker Gabriel delivers the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

One-side against these two

Nebraska has dropped seven straight to Wisconsin and six straight to Iowa.

vs. Wisconsin

2019;Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21

2018;Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 24

2017;Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

2016;Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17 (OT)

2015;Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21

2014;Wisconsin 59, Nebraska 24

2013;Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31

vs. Iowa

2020;Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

2019;Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

2018;Iowa 31, Nebraska 28

2017;Iowa 56, Nebraska 14

2016;Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

2015;Iowa 28, Nebraska 20

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

