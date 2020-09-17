What's all this about '70 at 50'? A look at the Journal Star's history project on Nebraska's first title team

The Journal Star will take readers on a week-by-week ride through the 1970s schedule, Nebraska’s run to its first national championship.
We're blending new content with frequent trips to the archive library. New content includes stories and commentary on Husker players and coaches from that season, and what they recall from that season, as well as untold stories.
We've already talked to Johnny Rodgers for a Week 1 story. We’ll talk to Tom Osborne, Jerry Tagge and many others this fall. We’ll also re-run the original game story, photos and relive the season with a podcast.
Still not sold? Chris Basnett's series-opening story about Jerry Martaugh making a bold prediction before the season that no coach likes to hear, especially not Bob Devaney.
Yes, Murtaugh guaranteed before the 1970 season started that the Huskers would win the national championship.
Week 1: Nebraska 36, Wake Forest 12
Brent C. Wagner revisits Johnny Rodgers' first varsity game for the Huskers, and the story of how Bob Devaney steered him from USC.
Revisiting Johnny Rodgers' first varsity game for the Huskers, and the story of how Bob Devaney steered him from USC.
Original game story:
Joe Orduna, Johnny Rodgers and Jerry Tagge all shined in Nebraska's season-opening win. Here's the game story from the Sept. 12, 1970, game.
Photos:
A collection of photos of the 1970 Nebraska football team preparing for the season, and its Week 1 win. Journal Star Library photos
Week 2: Nebraska vs. USC
The Kosch family has a special tie to Nebraska football, as Bill Kosch was part of the 1970 and 71 national championship teams, and his son, Jesse, was a part of three title-winning teams in the 90s.
Tim Gray shares the story:
Bill and Jesse Kosch have been part of five Nebraska national titles. But Bill makes sure his son knows none were as important as the first.
"70 at 50" podcasts
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!