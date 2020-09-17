 Skip to main content
What's all this about '70 at 50'? A look at the Journal Star's history project on Nebraska's first title team
What's all this about '70 at 50'? A look at the Journal Star's history project on Nebraska's first title team

Johnny Rodgers

The Nebraska football team celebrates its win against LSU 17-12 in the 1971 Orange Bowl. Hours later, the Huskers were celebrating the program's first national championship.

The Journal Star will take readers on a week-by-week ride through the 1970s schedule, Nebraska’s run to its first national championship. 

We're blending new content with frequent trips to the archive library. New content includes stories and commentary on Husker players and coaches from that season, and what they recall from that season, as well as untold stories.

We've already talked to Johnny Rodgers for a Week 1 story. We’ll talk to Tom Osborne, Jerry Tagge and many others this fall. We’ll also re-run the original game story, photos and relive the season with a podcast.

Still not sold? Chris Basnett's series-opening story about Jerry Martaugh making a bold prediction before the season that no coach likes to hear, especially not Bob Devaney.

Week 1 Wake Forest

Nebraska's Jim Anderson recovers a Wake Forest fumble in the Huskers' season-opening win on Sept. 12, 1970, at Memorial Stadium.

Week 1: Nebraska 36, Wake Forest 12

Brent C. Wagner revisits Johnny Rodgers' first varsity game for the Huskers, and the story of how Bob Devaney steered him from USC.

Original game story: 

Photos: 

Week 2: Nebraska vs. USC

The Kosch family has a special tie to Nebraska football, as Bill Kosch was part of the 1970 and 71 national championship teams, and his son, Jesse, was a part of three title-winning teams in the 90s.

Tim Gray shares the story:

"70 at 50" podcasts

Episode 1

Episode 2

Nebraska's 1970 regular season football schedule

Sept. 12: No. 9 NU 36, Wake Forest 12

Sept. 19: No. 9 NU at USC

Sept. 26: No. 8 NU vs. Army

Oct. 3: No. 6 NU at Minnesota 

Oct. 10: No. 6 NU vs. Missouri

Oct. 17: No. 5 NU at Kansas

Oct. 24: No. 4 NU vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 31: No. 4 NU at Colorado

Nov. 7: No. 4 NU at Iowa State

Nov. 14: No. 4 NU vs. Kansas State

Nov. 21: No. 3 NU vs. Oklahoma

