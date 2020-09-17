What's all this about '70 at 50'? A look at the Journal Star's history project on Nebraska's first title team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Journal Star will take readers on a week-by-week ride through the 1970s schedule, Nebraska’s run to its first national championship.

We're blending new content with frequent trips to the archive library. New content includes stories and commentary on Husker players and coaches from that season, and what they recall from that season, as well as untold stories.

We've already talked to Johnny Rodgers for a Week 1 story. We’ll talk to Tom Osborne, Jerry Tagge and many others this fall. We’ll also re-run the original game story, photos and relive the season with a podcast.

Still not sold? Chris Basnett's series-opening story about Jerry Martaugh making a bold prediction before the season that no coach likes to hear, especially not Bob Devaney.

Week 1: Nebraska 36, Wake Forest 12

Brent C. Wagner revisits Johnny Rodgers' first varsity game for the Huskers, and the story of how Bob Devaney steered him from USC.

Original game story:

Cornhuskers Chop Wake Forest Down, 36-12 Joe Orduna, Johnny Rodgers and Jerry Tagge all shined in Nebraska's season-opening win. Here's the game story from the Sept. 12, 1970, game.

Photos:

+10 Photos: The build-up to Week 1, and the season-opening rout of Wake Forest A collection of photos of the 1970 Nebraska football team preparing for the season, and its Week 1 win. Journal Star Library photos