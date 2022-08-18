What's a wideback? Explaining Rahmir Johnson's do-it-all role in the Husker offense this fall

Most players on Nebraska's roster have no doubt about which position they play.

Rahmir Johnson has played both running back and slot receiver during fall camp. The question posed Thursday: What position is he?

Johnson said he's a wideback. In other words, a positionless offensive weapon who can line up in the backfield or out wide like what Deebo Samuel did for the San Francisco 49ers a year ago.

Johnson draws on different players for inspiration, though. He mentioned Tavon Austin, De’Anthony Thomas and Christian McCaffrey as the players he envisions his role being like — short, agile runners who can take quick carries and catch passes all the same.

Add in some work as a gunner on the special teams unit, and it’s clear Nebraska is setting Johnson up to be a do-it-all player for the 2022 season — a role he's completely embraced.

“It’s definitely different from running back and I have a lot to learn but I’m adjusting well,” Johnson said. “I’m a fast learner so I’m kind of catching on but there’s still some stuff I have to pick up on. I have two good coaches that are helping me do that and I’m enjoying it.”

The idea of working Johnson in at slot receiver was born earlier in camp when NU had a few receivers unable to practice. Meanwhile, a healthy running back room is bursting with competition.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he wanted to see Johnson in a different role, and the coach said Thursday he’s been impressed with Johnson's growth since then. In fact, Whipple felt the last week has been Johnson’s best in the hybrid offensive role.

“He’s probably the best receiving running back we have and he also knows protection, so there’s a bunch of little stuff we can do in packages,” Whipple said. “We can bring him in for certain things and that’s what the plan is now; situational game plan with him on offense.”

Whipple mentioned that there’s no “clear-cut No. 1” running back at the moment, with Anthony Grant, Gabe Ervin, Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant being the four top options at the position along with Johnson. While his options at the position are many, that doesn’t mean running backs coach Bryan Applewhite has written off Johnson’s contributions out of the backfield.

As the most experienced running back in NU’s room, Applewhite praised Johnson’s growth into a leadership role this season.

“Rahmir has done a great job of giving them insight of what to do and how to do it — how to run a route, what technique the defensive back is playing on them and what the coverage is,” Applewhite said. “It’s been very valuable to have Rahmir in the room doing that.”

But, how will Applewhite utilize Johnson in different packages?

“It’s kind of like chess — you’ve got to find him,” Applewhite said.

Given his newfound spot at wideback, it’s unlikely that Johnson equals the 112 carries he saw a year ago. But, if that means a big jump from the 16 passes he hauled in or improvements in the win column, it’d all be worth it for Johnson.

When the Nebraska coaching staff asked him to take on a new role this season, he never even hesitated. That’s because not only does the new position suit Johnson’s strengths, it was simply what the team needed.

All that’s left now is to see the electric playmaker make the most of it on the field.