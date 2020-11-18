Whatever Illinois does at QB, JoJo Domann will be a critical part of the Huskers' plan to defend it

Domann, in particular, has used his versatility well and allows Chinander to mix and match around him.

“He’s playing really good football right now and he’s doing his job,” Chinander said. “He hasn’t been going rogue or anything like that. He’s playing within the defense. He’s making the plays when his number is called. When you’re a really good football player, that’s what you do. You help other people and your teammates make plays when their number is called and when your number is called, you make one.

“But I don’t think any of us have seen the ceiling on JoJo Domann yet.”

Domann is tied for second on the team in tackles with 23 and has a team-best three tackles for loss through three games. He was on the field for every one of NU’s 91 defensive snaps against Penn State.

“I don't think I saw him slow down one time,” senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. … Playing 90 (snaps) looked like playing 14 for him.”

He’s maybe the most versatile player on what looks so far like a versatile defense. And he’s part of the reason Chinander expressed confidence in his group’s ability to react to whatever Illinois rolls out on Saturday.

“Our guys know that things are going to change a little bit depending on who’s in the football game and they’ve got to be ready for anything. It’s not like when Williams is in there, he’s just not going to throw the football. And Peters can pull it and make you pay, now, too. You’ve got to be ready for the whole package and just understand the tweaks for when each guy is in the football game.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.