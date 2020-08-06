What we know, what we don't and starting jobs on the line: A Husker football preseason camp primer

What we don’t know

When will the Huskers actually play? Sept. 5 is four weeks from Saturday and Rutgers, currently, is shut down from working out due to a sizable outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Can they get back to work and then get prepared for actual game action in time? Moos said he was "hopeful" the Scarlet Knights would be ready. Even so, it wouldn’t be a shock at this point if the Huskers’ first game is actually Sept. 12 at home against Illinois.

How many jobs are really up for grabs? NU has really been in season prep mode for a couple of weeks given the minicamp-style practices that began July 24, meaning the competition for jobs in front of assistant coaches is already in full gear.

The Huskers could start up to seven seniors and junior Cam Taylor-Britt on defense, but plenty of jobs and roles are still likely up for grabs. They include, but are not limited to, left guard, tight end, running back behind senior Dedrick Mills, wide receiver besides sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, virtually every spot in the defensive line rotation and outside linebacker.

Two position groups to watch