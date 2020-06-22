What we know and remaining questions for each level of Nebraska's defense

Linebacker

Questions remaining: First, the inside linebackers. There is an exciting corps of young players — sophomore Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich and incoming freshman Keyshawn Greene for starters — behind the senior duo, but who breaks through into the rotation? How fast can juco transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements pick up the system and what will his role be? We know Barrett Ruud wants to rotate players — more than three, if possible — to keep his guys fresh. What that rotation looks like at this point seems like a wide-open conversation.

Outside, NU has lacked pass-rush punch since switching to the 3-4 in 2017. This is a pivotal year for junior Caleb Tannor. Will he grow into a full-time player? What progress does Garrett Nelson make in Year 2? It’s a lot to ask a true freshman to make an impact on the front seven, but opportunity will be there for Blaise Gunnerson (if healthy) and Jimari Butler. Same for juco transfer Niko Cooper. And do either of the other guys — Jamin Graham and David Alston — have a run toward playing time in them? The Huskers don’t need a 10-sack guy off the edge, but they need better play than last year. New OLBs coach Mike Dawson knows it and the players know it. The path to that production? Less clear.