What was trending during Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days? Shared NIL income, Sugar Weasel and more

With coaches and players taking hundreds of questions over six hours, there can be a lot to sift through at Big Ten Media Days. But no worries, we have you covered. Here are some notable, fun or eye-raising notes from Day 2 in Indianapolis.

Spreading the wealth: Ohio State coach Ryan Day went down an interesting path when it was his turn to comment on name, image, likeness.

Acknowledging the great earning potential for high-profile Buckeyes, Day said he's interested in pursuing the possibility of players sharing money.

"Certainly the quarterback at Ohio State is going to have unbelievable opportunities, the wide receiver, the running back, there's going to be certain positions," Day said. "However, how do we find ways to make sure we disseminate that throughout the team?

"Because there's a lot of guys out there who are also playing football, guys who are blocking for the quarterback, guys who are covering the wide receivers."

Talking to the mirror: Jeff Brohm is known for his offensive prowess, particularly in the air. Case in point: The Boilermakers have led the Big Ten in passing yards the past two seasons.