What was trending during Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days? Shared NIL income, Sugar Weasel and more

With coaches and players taking hundreds of questions over six hours, there can be a lot to sift through at Big Ten Media Days. But no worries, we have you covered. Here are some notable, fun or eye-raising notes from Day 2 in Indianapolis.
Spreading the wealth: Ohio State coach Ryan Day went down an interesting path when it was his turn to comment on name, image, likeness.
Acknowledging the great earning potential for high-profile Buckeyes, Day said he's interested in pursuing the possibility of players sharing money.
"Certainly the quarterback at Ohio State is going to have unbelievable opportunities, the wide receiver, the running back, there's going to be certain positions," Day said. "However, how do we find ways to make sure we disseminate that throughout the team?
"Because there's a lot of guys out there who are also playing football, guys who are blocking for the quarterback, guys who are covering the wide receivers."
Talking to the mirror: Jeff Brohm is known for his offensive prowess, particularly in the air. Case in point: The Boilermakers have led the Big Ten in passing yards the past two seasons.
This year, however, Brohm says he's going to turn some attention to the other side of the ball. A defensive facelift is much-needed at Purdue, which is on its third defensive coordinator in Brohm's five years in West Lafayette.
Bob Diaco — you've heard of him — didn't get a second chance after one year as defensive coordinator last season. The Boilermakers ranked towards the bottom of the league in most defensive metrics and gave up 34 or more points in their last three games in a 2-4 campaign.
“I’ve kind of been on the offensive side of the ball throughout my career, other than bits and pieces, letting those guys do their work to a certain degree,” Brohm said. "Now I want to be fully involved (in the defensive room).”
Vaccine rates: Vaccinations have been a popular talking point in Indianapolis.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says "not quite 70%" of his team is vaccinated. Of the coaches that provided data, the Hawkeyes are towards the bottom in the league in vaccine rates.
"It’s going to become a big deal pretty soon that we are all vaccinated," Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. said. "If you aren’t, you’re really going to pay when the season comes around.”
Trending phrases
Rutgers: Recruiting.
Don't look now, but there's a reason to be excited about Rutgers moving forward. The Scarlet Knights have the No. 12-ranked recruiting class in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and his staff have placed a clear emphasis on retaining in-state talent, and three of the top six 2022 players from New Jersey have pledged to Rutgers.
“To be in the New York metropolitan area, to be playing football at a great academic institution, why shouldn't you go there?" Schiano said. "Not, ‘Why should you?’”
Michigan State: Sugar Weasel.
Second-year Spartans coach Mel Tucker dropped a nickname that consists of two words perhaps never used together.
Sugar Weasel. That's what he's calling defensive back Angelo "Gelo" Grose this season because he has "a high football IQ and learns quickly.” OK, then.
Wisconsin: Running backs.
The Badgers seem to churn out a productive running back every season. This time, the position picture at running back isn't as clear-cut as it has been when the likes of Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor and James White took the reins of the position.
Jalen Berger, the former four-star from New Jersey, had a relatively tepid freshman season last year. Injuries limited him to four games — the team only played seven — but he still managed to lead the team with 301 rushing yards on 5 yards per carry.
Paul Chryst's crew got a little boost via the transfer portal in Chez Mullusi from Clemson.
"We felt like if it was the right person — it's a young room — we could add some maturity to it and someone who has some experience," Chryst said.