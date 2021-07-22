What was trending during Day 1 of Big Ten Media Days? Sloganeering, tattoos and more

With coaches and players taking hundreds of questions over six hours, there can be a lot to sift through at Big Ten Media Days. But no worries, we have you covered. Here are some notable, fun or eye-raising notes from Day 1 in Indianapolis.
'Sloganeering:' Nebraska coach Scott Frost is not a fan of preseason slogans.
In fact, Frost pulled a good one from Merriam-Webster Dictionary during his first media session Thursday: "Sloganeering."
"If players need me to motivate them with a slogan, then I probably don't have the right players," Nebraska's fourth-year coach said.
There is, however, a mantra at Maryland this year.
"No BCE," Terps coach Mike Locksley said. "No bitching, complaining or excuses."
Life or death: Jim Harbaugh is 47-18 at Michigan. That's pretty good.
But he hasn't beaten rival Ohio State. In fact, many of those clashes have been mismatches.
It wouldn't be Big Ten Media Days with the Michigan coach having to answer a question or two about those darn Buckeyes.
"We're going to do it or die trying," Harbaugh said of beating Ohio State.
That, of course, drew some "RIP Harbaugh" tweets from Ohio State fans on social media.
Talking vax: Vaccinations have been a common talking point at college football media day events across the nation. The Big Ten is no exception.
Penn State coach James Franklin said more than 70% of his team has been vaccinated.
"(Won't) be happy until it's 100 percent," he said.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema said all Illini players and coaches will be fully vaccinated before the start of fall camp.
Covering a lot of ground: Locksley's opening statement Thursday was so long (about 1,300 words, according to the transcript), that not one media member had a question for him when the Maryland coach opened for questions.
That's one way to keep things moving.
Trending phrases
Illinois: Tattoos.
First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema is back in the Big Ten. He coached at Wisconsin before taking a job at Arkansas in 2013.
Truth be told, the Big Ten never left Bielema, who played college ball at Iowa.
"I got a Tiger Hawk tattoo when I was 19," he told reporters. "It was a great idea then. Not so much now."
Northwestern: Jim O'Neil.
He's the new defensive coordinator in Evanston, and he takes over for longtime DC Mike Hankwitz.
"You don't replace Mike Hankwitz," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "But Jim brings a new energy. He's committed to making this our defense."
Michigan: Cade McNamara.
Harbaugh said the junior will go into fall camp as the Wolverines' starting quarterback. He appeared in four games last year and made one start.
Minnesota: Bowling balls with what?
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has 10 starters back on offense, and none more important than Mohamed Ibrahim, last year's Big Ten running back of the year.
"He's kind of like a bowling ball going downhill with razor blades on it," Fleck said. "I'm glad he's on our team."
Penn State: James Franklin.
The Penn State coach was asked about Texas and Oklahoma possibly joining the SEC.
"I've got some strong opinions, but I'm going to punt on this one," he told reporters. "I'm not sure if it's appropriate for me to share at this time."
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
