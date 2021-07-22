What was trending during Day 1 of Big Ten Media Days? Slogan-eering, tattoos and more

With coaches and players taking hundreds of questions over six hours, there can be a lot to sift through at Big Ten Media Days. But no worries, we have you covered. Here are some notable, fun or eye-raising notes from Day 1 in Indianapolis.

'Slogan-eering:' Nebraska coach Scott Frost is not a fan of preseason slogans.

In fact, Frost may have added a new word to Merriam-Webster Dictionary during his first media session Thursday: "Slogan-eering."

"If players need me to motivate them with a slogan, then I probably don't have the right players," Nebraska's fourth-year coach said.

There is, however, a mantra at Maryland this year.

"No BCE," Terps coach Mike Locksley said. "No bitching, complaining or excuses."

Life or death: Jim Harbaugh is 47-18 at Michigan. That's pretty good.

But he hasn't beaten rival Ohio State. In fact, many of those clashes have been mismatches.

It wouldn't be Big Ten Media Days with the Michigan coach having to answer a question or two about those darn Buckeyes.

"We're going to do it or die trying," Harbaugh said of beating Ohio State.