What makes OU QB Spencer Rattler so dangerous? And how do the Huskers go about slowing him?

One interesting chess piece: senior JoJo Domann, who has played off the ball mostly this year as Nebraska uses mostly a four-down front, but who can rush the passer, set the edge and also play in the slot. He’s what allows Chinander to feel like he’s essentially in his base defense and in a version of nickel at the same time.

“When you have a guy like him, do you want to put him on the best receiver all the time? No, but when you have a guy that can cover down on most receivers in the country and handle the tight ends and running backs really well, you can do a lot of things,” Chinander said. “You can disguise looks, you can make the package work without subbing in and out. Sometimes when you sub in an extra DB, you might get caught. They might get the third down and you might be playing first down with three DBs in the coverage and your run fits might not be great, so (Domann) allows you to do a lot of different things in the defense and makes the package work.”