What makes MSU's Kenneth Walker III so effective in the running game? Husker coaches share what they see on tape

“So, if there’s any space between whoever is the leverage player and the last man on the line of scrimmage, he’s going to be able to hit that and break through the tackle and gain some extra yards. We’ve got to do a really good job of making sure there’s no space and then rally to the football.”

That’s been an issue at times for Nebraska this year, where the edge player gets widened out and it creates a seam. The Huskers will likely get defensive lineman Casey Rogers back this weekend after he missed four games, which would provide another versatile player up front to help slow the run game. It takes more than just the front line, too.

“Michigan State plays big boy football,” NU senior safety Deontai Williams said. “So they’re going to try to attack us on the run game. We have to be very aggressive with their tight ends at the DB’s side of the ball. Other than that, their receivers like to crack the DBs and stuff like that. Always running to the ball will help us on the short end of the runs.”

MSU isn’t just going to ground and pound, though. Quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown nine touchdowns and no interceptions this year, and such an effective rushing attack makes play-action passing more effective.