What makes a Mark Whipple offense difficult to defend? Two 2021 opponents provide a scouting report

Both UNC and Tennessee limited the damage Pitt did on the ground — the Panthers had 96 yards (2.1 per carry) against the Vols and 95 yards (3.1 per) against the Tar Heels. The Panthers ran the ball better at other points in the season, though their 4.0-per-carry average and 152.7 per game rate are both pedestrian in college football.

“I think he just played to his strengths,” Ekeler said. “You’ve got a first-round draft pick at quarterback and some really, really talented receivers, so I think that’s smart. You sprinkle in the run and, shoot, how many points did they average? They got after it and won 11 games. So, I don’t know how anyone can question that.”

Dewitt said he appreciated the way Pitt was able to control games even without the benefit of a great run game. The Panthers are averaging almost 32 minutes of possession per game and average 7.2 more first downs per game than their opponents.