What led to another stingy night for the Blackshirts? It started with a 'big wave' from some friends

This, finally, was complementary football.
Nebraska's defense took the field for the first time Saturday not trailing or tied, but with a 7-0 lead and a revved up Memorial Stadium crowd filling the Blackshirts' tank.
NU's defense didn't have to make up for an offensive mistake, didn't have to guard a short field after a special teams miscue. It could just play. And that freedom showed.
"It was awesome. Seeing them execute, we did not feel like we had our backs up against the wall but we are like, 'We are going to go execute,'" linebacker JoJo Domann said. "'We are not about to kill this momentum in the stadium right now.' So it was a different feeling and it was kind of a new feeling and it felt great."
Nebraska built on two strong weeks of defense, holding Northwestern to 293 total yards on 4.4 yards per play, and 37 rushing yards on 1.4 per carry in a 56-7 victory.
That unit also saw its offense hit a 70-yard play to open the game, and an 83-yarder to open the second half, with plenty more ground chewed up in between.
Nebraska, of course, rolled up 657 yards of offense while scoring its most points in a Big Ten game.
"Huge. Big wave. You can ride that," linebacker Garrett Nelson said of the momentum generated by NU's offense. "We’ve done a good job creating our own momentum in the sense of defensively. And it’s nice when the offense gives you even more of a push momentumwise."
Special teams did its part, too. NU's lone punt went 84 yards. Oliver Martin cleanly caught all six Northwestern punts. Connor Culp was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts.
These, generally, are small things in the course of a game. They have been anything but for NU, and those struggles are well-documented.
Saturday, though, Nebraska got a taste of what it can look like if it just makes things easy on itself.
"You lean on teams enough like that, they just, it breaks," Nelson said. "You lean on teams with all three phases of the game, that’s how you win games."
The Blackshirts are always ready to get on the field, Cam Taylor-Britt said. But maybe it was a little easier with the circumstances that side of the ball was handed Saturday night.
"That’s what we like to see. Makes us want to go out there even more. We already want to get out on the field first. Defense loves to go first to start the game off, man. We want to set the tone and let the offense ride it out," Taylor-Britt said. "But they set it, and they set it fast. We needed that, and they boosted us, and we had to go get a stop."
Life is likely to get harder next week against unbeaten Michigan. Then again Nebraska's defense, which has carried the flag for the Huskers most of the year, now has a pretty good idea what it can look like with a little help.
"We were ready to go. We were ready to play from the start. We were pretty bummed out about last week so we just wanted to get that taste out of our mouths," linebacker Luke Reimer said. "I thought we did a really good job in practice all week bouncing back, and how we practiced this week showed up today."