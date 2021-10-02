What led to another stingy night for the Blackshirts? It started with a 'big wave' from some friends

Special teams did its part, too. NU's lone punt went 84 yards. Oliver Martin cleanly caught all six Northwestern punts. Connor Culp was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts.

These, generally, are small things in the course of a game. They have been anything but for NU, and those struggles are well-documented.

Saturday, though, Nebraska got a taste of what it can look like if it just makes things easy on itself.

"You lean on teams enough like that, they just, it breaks," Nelson said. "You lean on teams with all three phases of the game, that’s how you win games."

The Blackshirts are always ready to get on the field, Cam Taylor-Britt said. But maybe it was a little easier with the circumstances that side of the ball was handed Saturday night.

"That’s what we like to see. Makes us want to go out there even more. We already want to get out on the field first. Defense loves to go first to start the game off, man. We want to set the tone and let the offense ride it out," Taylor-Britt said. "But they set it, and they set it fast. We needed that, and they boosted us, and we had to go get a stop."