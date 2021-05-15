What kind of movement did spring ball prompt in the Huskers' projected defensive depth chart?

Kolarevic impressed coaches and teammates alike and looks like a strong candidate to start with Reimer. Listing Henrich on the co-starting line with Reimer is more a nod to the fact that Barrett Ruud is likely to use primarily a three-man rotation without Honas available. Henrich was mostly healthy this spring but didn’t play in the Red-White Spring Game. NU could really use at least one more whom Ruud trusts to play at least some snaps, and Snodgrass seems like the best bet at this point.

Cornerback

1. Cam Taylor-Britt, junior. 2. Nadab Joseph, sophomore.

1. Quinton Newsome, sophomore. 2. Braxton Clark, sophomore.

Changes from pre-spring: Elevated Newsome to the starting spot ahead of Clark after giving the OR designation pre-spring. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said Newsome has taken the lead for the job and nothing late in spring ball suggested the Georgia native was letting it slip.