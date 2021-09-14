'What he's doing is special': Huskers getting big plays in multiple ways from QB Martinez

Martinez has also diced up the past two opponents through the air, completing a combined 30-of-42 for 496 yards against Fordham and Buffalo after a bit of a rocky start against Illinois. He’s thrown four touchdowns and has yet to log an interception through three games.

“Quarterbacks like having answers,” Lubick said. “They want to know where they can go with the ball fast. He’s been doing a really good job of that. As a matter of fact, a lot of the big plays in this last game were his second and third progression, where he went to his first progression, made a fast decision and got to his second progression.

“The big play to Samori was that way, the one (offensive pass-interference) penalty, that was the same thing. He’s done a really good job of understanding his progressions and getting through them fast.”

Through three games, Martinez has just one turnover — a costly scoop-and-score fumble against Illinois right before halftime — ranks 10th in the Big Ten in rushing at 85.3 yards per game and 14th nationally in total offense per game (320.5).

"None of that matters," quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said. "What only matters is this game this Saturday. After this game this Saturday, the only thing that matters is the game after that. It doesn't matter what he's doing well.