What happens when a new AD puts a football program under the microscope? It's usually uncomfortable

Nobody has an absolutely perfect relationship with their boss, but as far as expectations go, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost could hardly have asked for a more understanding ear than Bill Moos.
The outgoing Nebraska athletic director, whose retirement was announced abruptly on Friday morning, hired Frost away from Central Florida and signed him to a seven-year contract. From Frost’s opening news conference, Moos described the project as a large one and the runway as being long. Really long. Long enough that in 2019 he gave Frost a two-year extension through 2026, a deal announced publicly the same day the Huskers fell to 7-15 in Frost’s tenure.
Moos never let public perception dictate where he pegged his own expectations. Earlier in 2019, while media members gathered in a Chicago ballroom named Nebraska the favorites in the Big Ten West, Moos stood in an adjacent hallway and said he’d be happy with six wins and a bowl appearance.
Only this winter did Moos start to ramp up expectations, saying he thought NU could win eight or nine games despite a tough 2021 schedule and that it was time to start competing for the Big Ten West, a sentiment Frost himself echoed.
Amid all of the change that will ensue with Moos’ departure and a national search underway, then, perhaps none will be more closely watched than how a newly hired top administrator evaluates Frost’s program.
In most cases, unless a coach has a program really humming, this is not a particularly comfortable transition.
“Whether it’s Scott Frost or anybody else, when a person hires you, they believe in your shtick from the previous school. They believe in you,” said Gerry DiNardo, a Big Ten Network analyst and former head coach at Vanderbilt (1991-94), LSU (1995-99) and Indiana (2002-04). “You’re going to have some hard times and I’m going to be there for you, because it’s as important for me to have success with you as it is for you. We are in the boat together. … The new AD, first of all, a lot of them want their own coach. You know how ADs talk about, ‘I have a list in my drawer in case a coach leaves?’ They don’t leave it at the old place. They bring it with them. Especially a situation where everyone was so fired up about Scott. I still am, and I think a lot of people still are, but that doesn’t mean the new guy is.
“I think Scott’s in a situation that a lot of coaches have been in, and I’d say it’s not a good situation.”
Mike Bellotti has been on both sides of the table. He served both as the head coach at Oregon (1995-2008) and the athletic director (2009-10).
“(Frost's) relationship will probably be defined by how successful he is,” Bellotti said. “A new AD coming in doesn’t have the ties. Now, Nebraska may have somebody they’re thinking about that has ties, but the reality is it’s still going to be a situation that’s very on the brink, on the edge, and needs to be successful in order to really ensure Scott — no matter what kind of contract you have, that’s pretty superfluous, it doesn’t matter. It’s pretty much, 'What have you done for me lately?'
“And the new AD will have fewer ties and feel more pressure in a sense, because there’s a perception of, ‘Did Bill make the right decision and was he just sticking with Scott because Scott was his hire?’ I think people forget pretty quickly how successful Scott was at his previous spot.”
Contract status may end up being superfluous, but on Dec. 31, 2021, it would cost NU $20 million to buy out Frost.
Moos, in a conversation with the Journal Star on Friday, reiterated how unnecessary he thinks that conversation will be and much progress he thinks Frost has made. He said he thought NU might have won eight games in 2020 without the pandemic interfering. He said he told Frost, “Your program is solid.”
Will the next athletic director concur?
DiNardo has been in that situation before, or at least a similar one. He took over an LSU program that had six straight losing seasons and promptly engineered three straight winning seasons, compiling a 26-9-1 record under athletic director Joe Dean from 1995-97. Mark Emmert, now the president of the NCAA, was named chancellor at LSU in 1999, as DiNardo’s Tigers had their second straight losing season.
“I would try to explain to him the good things, but he never saw that,” said DiNardo, who was dismissed after the 1999 season and watched Dean suffer the same fate soon after. “Not that it would have mattered with Emmert, because he is who he is.
“Scott’s had to rebuild that roster. The walk-on program wasn’t what it was supposed to be. I mean, he had a lot of work to do that was behind the scenes and I’m guessing Bill knew about that. … (Frost) has got to embrace the new man or woman who’s the athletic director, try to share with them the progress he’s made off the field.”
Perhaps Nebraska will hire someone with deep, longstanding connections to the program and has tracked it closely. It could even be someone Frost knows well, which could smooth the transition considerably. Or perhaps the national search that’s already underway will identify fresh blood for the job. No matter the outcome, of course, winning in 2021 is the easiest way to have a smooth start to the relationship.
In the meantime, the new boss will do plenty of poking and prodding and temperature-taking.
“If they’re 6-6, then that becomes a difficult decision,” Bellotti said. “That’s not what people want, but is that enough above last year, though, to say that you’re trending in the right direction? If they go eight wins, I think everybody will think they’re on the right track and that’s great and that makes everybody’s life a little easier, for at least a year.
“I don’t have enough information on the program itself and on the recruiting and on the staff, has there been solidarity on the staff? Those are things internally that you know and you can say, 'Hey, we’re in better shape than people think.' Or, 'Gosh, this is a little bit shaky and it may not work.'”
The incoming athletic director will not get a clean read based on numbers alone. Frost is 12-20. In the past 20 years in the Big Ten, only four coaches have had four straight losing seasons at one school and returned for a fifth. Of them, only Greg Schiano in his first stint at Rutgers, logged a winning season before departing. At the same time, Frost said from the start that he expected a long rebuild. NU has shown some signs of progress, from development on the lines to what looks like an improved collection of offensive skill talent going into the 2021 season.
According to Moos’ tally, that amounted to progress. In fact, said he planned on making a trip from his ranch in Eastern Washington to Southern California around New Year’s Day sometime in the future.
“All I want to do is go to the Rose Bowl and be able to watch my Huskers win the Rose Bowl,” Moos said. “That’s going to happen.”
For Frost, however, the sell job is about to begin anew. One advantage the next AD will have compared to Moos when he first arrived in Lincoln in 2017: time. Moos' first day was midway through Mike Riley's third and final season. He had weeks to evaluate. The next athletic director in Lincoln will have the remaining summer and, at the least, the entirety of a pivotal fourth year for Frost.
“Ultimately, I don’t think you give a coach a certain amount of years if you’re a good athletic director,” DiNardo said. “I think you give him or her as much time, as long as you still believe in the program. It could be one year, it could be seven years. As long as you believe in their plan, then you stick with them. Anyone can judge them on wins and losses. …
“If you don’t believe in the plan, that doesn’t matter. You have to believe in the plan. You absolutely have to think, ‘This guy is doing it right.’”
