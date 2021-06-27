What happens when a new AD puts a football program under the microscope? It's usually uncomfortable

“Whether it’s Scott Frost or anybody else, when a person hires you, they believe in your shtick from the previous school. They believe in you,” said Gerry DiNardo, a Big Ten Network analyst and former head coach at Vanderbilt (1991-94), LSU (1995-99) and Indiana (2002-04). “You’re going to have some hard times and I’m going to be there for you, because it’s as important for me to have success with you as it is for you. We are in the boat together. … The new AD, first of all, a lot of them want their own coach. You know how ADs talk about, ‘I have a list in my drawer in case a coach leaves?’ They don’t leave it at the old place. They bring it with them. Especially a situation where everyone was so fired up about Scott. I still am, and I think a lot of people still are, but that doesn’t mean the new guy is.