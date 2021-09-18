'We're not after good': Blackshirts give Huskers a shot, but defenders insist there's still more in the tank

NORMAN, Okla. — By most observations, Nebraska's defense did exactly what was asked of it to give the Huskers a chance for an improbable win Saturday against Oklahoma.
But the observations of those in the fight are what matter most. And many Blackshirts walked away from Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium feeling as if there was more they could have done.
"I think we played good defensively, not great," senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "And we're not after good."
The numbers say Nebraska did things not many defenses have been able to do to the Sooners since Lincoln Riley took over for Bob Stoops as Oklahoma's head coach in 2017.
* Saturday marked the first time since Oklahoma's 2016 season opener, a 33-23 loss to Houston, that the Sooners failed to score at least 24 points in a game.
* The 7-3 halftime score marked the first time OU scored fewer than 10 points in the first half since 2017. It was the first time since 2012 Oklahoma had been held to single digits in the first half at home.
* Oklahoma had scored at least 27 points in 65 straight contests, the longest such streak nationally since at least 1980.
* And, OU’s 23 points were its fewest in a win since beating TCU 20-17 in 2013 in Norman.
"They didn't have many huge, explosive plays on us. They had a couple, for sure. But for the most part we made them drive the field, and that's what we were trying to do," said Stille, who finished with five tackles. "We need to get off the field on third down; we couldn't get off the field. That's the reason we lost that game defensively."
Indeed, Oklahoma went 4-for-4 on third down conversions on its touchdown drives to open the game and later take a 14-3 lead in the third quarter.
But the Sooners were just 2-for-9 otherwise as Nebraska's faltering kicking game and mistake-laden offensive line kept the Husker offense from providing much in the way of assistance.
"Our defense is like, a top defense in the country," NU running back Rahmir Johnson said. "They've been doing their thing. We've just got to learn how to match their energy, and hopefully we can be on equal terms."
One week after his 16-tackle performance against Buffalo, NU linebacker Luke Reimer nearly had his second interception in as many weeks while adding seven more stops.
Like much of the day for NU on both sides of the ball, it seemed, Reimer came up just short of finishing the play.
"They're a physical team, no doubt about it. They have a really good running attack. But I think we're a pretty physical team, too, so we were going to match up pretty well with them," Reimer said. "We were close, but we just weren't quite there, and I think that kind of shows on the scoreboard too.
"We just didn't quite make the plays we needed to, to win the game."
Maybe there's some solace in that sort of talk from NU's defensive players as the focus now shifts to Big Ten play for the remainder of the season. The Blackshirts felt they could match up with an elite offense, and they largely did. There was disappointment in coming up short.
But there was also a sense of promise.
"I can't wait to show the world what we can do," senior safety Marquel Dismuke said. "They say this was one of the best offenses in the country. Our goal was to play fast; play smart.
"We know what we can do, we know we all matter on defense. Everybody's got to play their game, and we've all just got to be great."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.