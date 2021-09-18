'We're not after good': Blackshirts give Huskers a shot, but defenders insist there's still more in the tank

"They didn't have many huge, explosive plays on us. They had a couple, for sure. But for the most part we made them drive the field, and that's what we were trying to do," said Stille, who finished with five tackles. "We need to get off the field on third down; we couldn't get off the field. That's the reason we lost that game defensively."

Indeed, Oklahoma went 4-for-4 on third down conversions on its touchdown drives to open the game and later take a 14-3 lead in the third quarter.

But the Sooners were just 2-for-9 otherwise as Nebraska's faltering kicking game and mistake-laden offensive line kept the Husker offense from providing much in the way of assistance.

"Our defense is like, a top defense in the country," NU running back Rahmir Johnson said. "They've been doing their thing. We've just got to learn how to match their energy, and hopefully we can be on equal terms."

One week after his 16-tackle performance against Buffalo, NU linebacker Luke Reimer nearly had his second interception in as many weeks while adding seven more stops.

Like much of the day for NU on both sides of the ball, it seemed, Reimer came up just short of finishing the play.