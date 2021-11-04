'We're just playing now for each other': Husker defense out to prove it belongs vs. explosive Buckeyes

Casey Rogers had a unique vantage point for Nebraska’s defensive efforts against Oklahoma and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks in September, though it’s not an experience he’s interested in repeating personally.
The Nebraska sophomore defensive lineman watched both of those games as he recovered from a knee injury suffered during preseason camp. He wished he could have been on the field with his teammates, of course, but he also witnessed what the Blackshirts can do against talented opponents like the Sooners and star players like Michigan State running back and potential Heisman Trophy front-runner Kenneth Walker across the line of scrimmage in the process.
He’ll be right in the mix on Saturday when the 3-6 Huskers face perhaps their biggest challenge to date at Memorial Stadium in No. 5 Ohio State and the Buckeyes' vaunted offense.
Rogers and the Blackshirts? They made it clear earlier this week that they think they’re up for the challenge. You might wonder, how can a group with the record NU sports have such a high degree of confidence?
“A lot of the stuff that’s happened isn’t really in our control,” Rogers told the Journal Star on Monday. “So when you go through the game, you really see the dominant performance that our defense had. It sucks, because the score of the game doesn’t show that, but you see what our defense is doing. What we did against the Michigan State back, Walker … what he’s doing to other teams, he didn’t do to us. It sucks, because you don’t want a little moral victory or whatever, but we can’t control some of the other stuff that happens. So you’ve got to look at that stuff.”
That’s not to say the Blackshirts have been perfect, of course. Purdue rushed for more yards against NU than it had against any other Big Ten opponent this year and the Huskers only forced two sacks and didn’t get a turnover on 47 dropbacks from quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
Rogers’ point, though, is that the defense surrendered 21 points — Purdue’s other score was an interception returned for a touchdown. Illinois scored nine nonoffensive points, and also the Sooners returned a blocked PAT for two points. Michigan State scored the tying touchdown on a punt return. In all, Nebraska’s defense has given up 21 points or fewer seven times in nine games, including four times in games the Huskers lost.
“You’ve seen what we can do against teams that have explosive players and we know what we can do against those teams,” Rogers said. “In the D-line room, when we go over the scouting report and we see, oh, top five (running back), everyone’s eyes light up because it’s a great challenge for us. That’s why you come here. That’s why you come to the Big Ten. You want to go up against really good offensive linemen and really good running backs.
“We want to stop the run and then get after the quarterback when we can.”
OSU will stress the Husker defense in ways that even OU didn’t. Walker might be the best back in the Big Ten, but Buckeye freshman TreVeyon Henderson isn’t far behind. And even though the Spartans’ explosive receiving duo of Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor may go under the radar nationally, they’re not as dangerous as OSU’s trio of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
“Ohio State is a little different of an animal than Michigan State,” NU head coach Scott Frost said Monday. “But our defense has played well against some really good teams. Oklahoma’s got a good offense, Michigan, Michigan State. The defense has kept us in it and at times been dominant. I’d like to see (the defense) be a little more dominant, that’s the little bit I think the defense can get better at.”
The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring at 47.3 points per game and are second in yards per play nationally at 8.23 (behind only Coastal Carolina) despite playing in a conference that boasts seven of the top scoring defenses in the league and six of the top 25 nationally in yards per play allowed. OSU is in both of those defensive groups itself, but has played against two of the top 20 scoring defenses (Penn State and Minnesota) and scored 33 and 49 points, respectively.
“These guys have elite talent everywhere. Offensively they have elite talent,” Frost said Thursday. “I think they have three NFL wide receivers and a huge offensive line and a really good tight end and a freshman running back that is playing about as well as anyone in the league. If you try to take away something, they’re going to beat you with something else.
“You’ve just got to play a sound, solid game.”
Nebraska is No. 26 nationally in scoring defense at 20.3 points allowed, though the defense itself is allowing 17.6 per game.
“Their offense is great and I feel like we've got one of the best defenses in the Big Ten,” junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. “So that 49 points (OSU is) putting up on different teams, that shouldn't happen.”
One area the Huskers excelled at against the Sooners and Spartans that has waned a bit in recent weeks is tackling. NU hasn’t suddenly become poor in the department, but it also hasn’t been quite as tight.
“I think if I could correct something from the last couple games, it’s those tackles that were at the beginning of the year we were getting knock-back,” outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said. “Now we’re kind of, we’ve had a couple where we’re kind of on an edge or leaning or kind of getting an extra yard or two leaking out on that. I’d like to see a little more knock-back with our tackling, and that’s something that we’ve kind of recalibrated, refocused, and talked a lot about even in the past couple days here about using the proper leverage and being able to be physical and knock people back because your leverage is clean.”
Overall, though, the Husker defense does not lack confidence. In fact, they see their performances in recent weeks as reasons to believe rather than reasons to falter.
“Our defense can do a lot of damage and we’ve got a big opportunity to do it this week,” Rogers said. “We’ve got a chance to knock Ohio State out of the playoffs. We can ruin a lot of seasons. I mean, we’re just playing now for each other.”
