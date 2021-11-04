'We're just playing now for each other': Husker defense out to prove it belongs vs. explosive Buckeyes

Casey Rogers had a unique vantage point for Nebraska’s defensive efforts against Oklahoma and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks in September, though it’s not an experience he’s interested in repeating personally.

The Nebraska sophomore defensive lineman watched both of those games as he recovered from a knee injury suffered during preseason camp. He wished he could have been on the field with his teammates, of course, but he also witnessed what the Blackshirts can do against talented opponents like the Sooners and star players like Michigan State running back and potential Heisman Trophy front-runner Kenneth Walker across the line of scrimmage in the process.

He’ll be right in the mix on Saturday when the 3-6 Huskers face perhaps their biggest challenge to date at Memorial Stadium in No. 5 Ohio State and the Buckeyes' vaunted offense.

Rogers and the Blackshirts? They made it clear earlier this week that they think they’re up for the challenge. You might wonder, how can a group with the record NU sports have such a high degree of confidence?