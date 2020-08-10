Scott Frost, Husker players make clear they want to play this fall. Join us for live updates from the Big Ten and beyond

From Dan Patrick to Jim Harbaugh to Ben Sasse, the wheels are falling off on social media as rumors continue to circulate suggesting the Big Ten will cancel its fall football season.
8:10 a.m. Dan Patrick says on his radio show that the Big Ten will cancel its football season Tuesday, says Nebraska and Iowa were the lone schools to vote in favor of playing.
According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
9:30 a.m. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse drafts a letter addressed to Big Ten presidents and chancellors in favor of playing this fall.
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents, identifying reasons why he believes college football should be played.@SINow obtained a copy.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020
10:30 a.m. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he is unaware of any vote from Big Ten leaders, again voices his support for Nebraska and the Big Ten to compete this fall.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's in favor of college football this fall: "It's absolutely something we can do here in Nebraska."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 10, 2020
10:50 a.m. Iowa cancels its practice scheduled for Monday.
Iowa canceled Monday’s football practice while "awaiting further direction from Big Ten office in regard to further workouts w/or w/out full pads"— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020
11:25 a.m. Nebraska is on the practice field.
Nebraska is on practice field. As far as we know, Frost will address media at 1:30 p.m. Interesting day ahead.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 10, 2020
11:47 a.m. Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht weighs in on Twitter, reaffirms that health is the top priority at Nebraska along with a #LetThemPlay hashtag. He also suggests college sports will never look the same if football is canceled.
#LetThemPlay #GBR pic.twitter.com/Oq5NdiTpsJ— Gerrod Lambrecht (@GerrodLambrecht) August 10, 2020
12:20 p.m. President Trump joins the party, replying to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Twitter, saying "The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled."
Lawrence has emerged as the face of players advocating to play this fall.
About an hour later, Trump doubled down, tweeting, "Play College Football!"
The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
12:26 p.m. Lansing State Journal sports columnist Graham Couch says a vote is happening tonight among Big Ten presidents.
The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet again on a call at 6 o'clock ET tonight, when they'll make the final decision on the football season, per source.— Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) August 10, 2020
1:30 p.m. Scott Frost is giving a live press conference on Zoom. He makes clear that Nebraska wants to play football this fall.
Frost: "Our football players want to play. The coaches want to coach. We want to play football at the University of Nebraska."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 10, 2020
1:43 p.m. Nebraska wants to play a Big Ten schedule this fall. That much is clear. But if that's not possible, Frost is keeping the door open for the Huskers to pursue other options.
Frost opens the door for pursuing an independent schedule: "We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think our University is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 10, 2020
1:50 p.m. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day tweets, "Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT"
Dan Patrick's early morning report suggested Nebraska and Iowa were the only two teams in the conference that were in favor of playing in the fall.
Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 10, 2020
2:08 p.m. Nebraska players Dicaprio Bootle, Adrian Martinez and Matt Farniok step to the podium and reiterate their intentions to play this season. The overall theme is that the players feel NU Athletics is taking care of its student-athletes at a high level.
Dicaprio Bootle: "We're not the doctors, we don't understand every aspect of this COVID virus, but if it's possible we want to play football." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 10, 2020
