Scott Frost, Husker players make clear they want to play this fall. Join us for live updates from the Big Ten and beyond
Scott Frost, Husker players make clear they want to play this fall. Join us for live updates from the Big Ten and beyond

  • Updated
Spring Game 2014

More than 60,000 fans — shown here during the national anthem — attended the 2014 Spring Game.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

From Dan Patrick to Jim Harbaugh to Ben Sasse, the wheels are falling off on social media as rumors continue to circulate suggesting the Big Ten will cancel its fall football season. 

8:10 a.m. Dan Patrick says on his radio show that the Big Ten will cancel its football season Tuesday, says Nebraska and Iowa were the lone schools to vote in favor of playing.

9:30 a.m. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse drafts a letter addressed to Big Ten presidents and chancellors in favor of playing this fall. 

10:30 a.m. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he is unaware of any vote from Big Ten leaders, again voices his support for Nebraska and the Big Ten to compete this fall.

10:50 a.m. Iowa cancels its practice scheduled for Monday.

11:25 a.m. Nebraska is on the practice field.

11:47 a.m. Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht weighs in on Twitter, reaffirms that health is the top priority at Nebraska along with a #LetThemPlay hashtag. He also suggests college sports will never look the same if football is canceled.

12:20 p.m. President Trump joins the party, replying to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Twitter, saying "The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled."

Lawrence has emerged as the face of players advocating to play this fall.

About an hour later, Trump doubled down, tweeting, "Play College Football!"

12:26 p.m. Lansing State Journal sports columnist Graham Couch says a vote is happening tonight among Big Ten presidents.

1:30 p.m. Scott Frost is giving a live press conference on Zoom. He makes clear that Nebraska wants to play football this fall. 

1:43 p.m. Nebraska wants to play a Big Ten schedule this fall. That much is clear. But if that's not possible, Frost is keeping the door open for the Huskers to pursue other options.

1:50 p.m. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day tweets, "Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT"

Dan Patrick's early morning report suggested Nebraska and Iowa were the only two teams in the conference that were in favor of playing in the fall. 

2:08 p.m. Nebraska players Dicaprio Bootle, Adrian Martinez and Matt Farniok step to the podium and reiterate their intentions to play this season. The overall theme is that the players feel NU Athletics is taking care of its student-athletes at a high level.

