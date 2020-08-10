Scott Frost, Husker players make clear they want to play this fall. Join us for live updates from the Big Ten and beyond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From Dan Patrick to Jim Harbaugh to Ben Sasse, the wheels are falling off on social media as rumors continue to circulate suggesting the Big Ten will cancel its fall football season.

8:10 a.m. Dan Patrick says on his radio show that the Big Ten will cancel its football season Tuesday, says Nebraska and Iowa were the lone schools to vote in favor of playing.

9:30 a.m. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse drafts a letter addressed to Big Ten presidents and chancellors in favor of playing this fall.

10:30 a.m. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he is unaware of any vote from Big Ten leaders, again voices his support for Nebraska and the Big Ten to compete this fall.

10:50 a.m. Iowa cancels its practice scheduled for Monday.

11:25 a.m. Nebraska is on the practice field.

11:47 a.m. Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht weighs in on Twitter, reaffirms that health is the top priority at Nebraska along with a #LetThemPlay hashtag. He also suggests college sports will never look the same if football is canceled.