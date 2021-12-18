'We're going to do it all': How Mark Whipple and Scott Frost will set about melding offensive systems

That answer gets at one Whipple pillar. He’s going to build around his quarterback. Who is that in 2022? That question doesn’t have a definite answer. The Huskers have three on the roster in Smothers, redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and newly signed freshman Richard Torres and are looking for another to add to the group via the transfer portal.

“I don’t need ‘yes’ men. I need you to tell me the truth, what do you like and don’t,” Whipple said. “I have enough stuff. Scott has enough stuff. So we want to gear it to those guys, so when the play comes in, they feel confident and they can exude that to their other 10 teammates on the field.”

Right now, over the coming weeks, the goal for Frost, Whipple and the offensive staff is more about marrying language and concepts and formulating a broad plan that everybody can teach.

“There's going to be elements, probably, of what we do and a lot of elements of what other people do,” Frost said. "I don’t want to say it too much, because I want to keep as much under my sleeve as I can, but I know kids feel great about where we are going.”