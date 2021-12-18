 Skip to main content
'We're going to do it all': How Mark Whipple and Scott Frost will set about melding offensive systems
'We're going to do it all': How Mark Whipple and Scott Frost will set about melding offensive systems

UMass Pittsburgh Football

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) talks with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple (right) during a Sept. 4 game in Pittsburgh. 

 Associated Press file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph had just finished up his round-table-style interview session with reporters on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium and stood up to make his way back toward the football offices when he noticed that his freshly minted co-worker, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, was still at a table across the room, fielding questions.

Joseph smiled and said excitedly, although to nobody in particular, “Ask ‘Whip’ how many times a game we’re going to put the ball up.”

Joseph, of course, knows that Whipple had a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Kenny Pickett and the Biletnikoff Award winner at receiver in Jordan Addison this fall at Pittsburgh. Joseph knows a thing or two about explosive receivers himself, considering he had a Biletnikoff winner in 2019 in Ja’Marr Chase and has turned out NFL talent regularly over his five years at LSU.

So, yeah, he’s excited about his position group’s potential under his tutelage and Whipple’s.

But the question itself is, in a way, the big one facing the Huskers now that head coach Scott Frost has Whipple and Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola in place and National Signing Day is past.

It’s about to get a much closer examination.

How much is Nebraska going to pass? Husker fans might better like the phrasing, ‘How much will they run?’ How much of whose playbook will they use? What’s it all going to look like?

Surely, Frost and Whipple have a sense of that at this point, but the heavy lifting in terms of actually putting together a plan starts right about now.

“I can’t wait to sit in a room with those guys and talk offense and figure out exactly what we’re going to look like and what we’re going to be,” Frost said Wednesday. “I have a lot of confidence that the marriage of those things are going to come together real well, because there are some elite coaches and really smart guys in that room.”

It’s Frost’s program, of course, but Whipple, the 40-plus-year coaching veteran, is the most prominent new voice in determining how much change happens in the NU offensive meeting rooms.

The first question he fielded on Wednesday centered on if he had one particular offensive philosophy.

“Yeah,” he said. “Do what the defense doesn’t think you’re going to do.”

Joseph saw that firsthand watching film with Whipple already in their short time together based on a story he told during a recent radio interview.

“He was showing me a clip against Virginia and it was fourth-and-1, and as a receivers coach, I’m saying, ‘Run it and get the first down,’ but no, he throws it over their head for a touchdown,” Joseph said. “So now to myself, I’m thinking, ‘OK, now I know what I’m dealing with.’”

Whipple’s reputation as a pass-heavy coordinator drew interest Wednesday, too, including a question about his willingness to run the ball in the low red zone.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers is always going to be in my blood,” said Whipple, who worked for that franchise from 2004-06 as Ben Roethlisberger’s first NFL quarterbacks coach. “We won a Super Bowl and Russ Grimm said it best: 'Good teams run the ball when the other team knows they’re going to run it.' That’s in my DNA and it always has been. But I also go back to what I said first, I want to do what the defense doesn’t think I’m going to do. That’s what it is. Those things will come together.”

What about the option stuff Nebraska incorporated more in 2021?

“We’ll have it. We’ve got some guys that have some ability to run. Logan (Smothers) can run and did some good things and run. Some young guys,” Whipple said before letting out a short laugh.

“We’re going to do it all.”

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches the Huskers in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium.

That answer gets at one Whipple pillar. He’s going to build around his quarterback. Who is that in 2022? That question doesn’t have a definite answer. The Huskers have three on the roster in Smothers, redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and newly signed freshman Richard Torres and are looking for another to add to the group via the transfer portal.

“I don’t need ‘yes’ men. I need you to tell me the truth, what do you like and don’t,” Whipple said. “I have enough stuff. Scott has enough stuff. So we want to gear it to those guys, so when the play comes in, they feel confident and they can exude that to their other 10 teammates on the field.”

Right now, over the coming weeks, the goal for Frost, Whipple and the offensive staff is more about marrying language and concepts and formulating a broad plan that everybody can teach.

“There's going to be elements, probably, of what we do and a lot of elements of what other people do,” Frost said. "I don’t want to say it too much, because I want to keep as much under my sleeve as I can, but I know kids feel great about where we are going.”

“I definitely think they’ll meld together,” Whipple said of Frost’s style and his. “We have a lot of respect for each other. You use concepts from different things that you see. I always watch the top colleges, I’ve always watched NFL teams in the offseason and when we talked, it was really good. Just really good.

“We’ll see what it’s going to be.”

Whipple said he expected to keep some of the language from the existing offense and then import some of his own, too, though the goal is to make the learning process as easy as possible for the players.

“I have some terminology that I’ve used since 2008 when I was with Andy Reid in Philadelphia,” Whipple said. “There’s other ones I can learn.”

Whipple showed no signs of feeling pressed for time. This is old hat for him in a way. He’s arrived at a new program 14 times in his coaching career and joked Wednesday that he’s not sure a team’s ever had a good season the year before he got there. Not only that, but this is the 11th time he’s showed up at a place with either a coordinator or head coaching job. He knows about implementing a system.

The toughest test, he said, was getting to the Steelers in 2004.

“I left UMass and I had been a head coach for, whatever it was, 15, 16 years and had the same terminology,” he said. “I had to flip everything and teach a rookie quarterback. I have to learn it one way and teach a guy. This won’t be as difficult as that.”

It also won’t be as difficult, he says, as when he left the Philadelphia Eagles after a deep playoff run for the University of Miami. He didn’t have that job finalized until Jan. 27, 2009.

“We started spring practice eight days later,” he said. “We ended up being all right and beating Florida State 38-34 on Labor Day weekend. I’ve got more time now.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

