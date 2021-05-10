Weekend WR transfers close book on rough recruiting stretch even as confidence grows for 2021, beyond

The revolving door and well-trafficked road to the transfer portal has been documented in the past, but to revisit one more time, here is a list of the wide receivers on the roster in 2019 that either were on scholarship or later earned one.

Two things jump out: First, nine of the 11 on the list transferred from Nebraska with college eligibility remaining and the other two (Noa and Williams) played a combined three seasons at NU as transfers.

Second, of course, is that none are left on the roster as of Monday. The only receiver from the 2019 roster with a good chance of making an impact at all two years later is Wyatt Liewer, a 2018 walk-on who’s turned himself into a contributor and a scholarship candidate.

Even in an era where transfers are increasingly common, that is heavy turnover. It goes back further, too.

Here are the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes combined at receiver for Nebraska:

2018: Mike Williams (juco, two years at NU, graduated), Justin McGriff (one year, transfer), Andre Hunt (one year, expelled), Jaron Woodyard (juco, two years, graduate transfer), Miles Jones (two years, transfer), Dominick Watt (non-qualifier).