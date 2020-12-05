'We weren't going to let it slip': Huskers start fast, hold off Purdue for second win of season

“That was one of the weirdest drives I’ve ever seen, watching or coaching football,” Frost said.

Martinez was most proud that the drive didn’t rattle his guys.

“It was definitely bizarre, but a point of emphasis for us this week was focus,” said Martinez, who finished the game 23-of-30 passing for 242 yards and a touchdown and added two more scores on the ground. “We weren’t going to let it slip, regardless of any penalties, whether it was on us or on them. I kept encouraging the guys; I know the offensive line was talking to each other, our receivers were into it. Continuing to stay the course regardless of any penalties or whatever. Let’s dial in, let’s continue to be efficient and find a way to score points.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers did just that when Culp hit his third field goal on the day. He also connected from 25 and 49, which was his longest on the season by 10 yards. The LSU graduate transfer walk-on has now hit 12 of 13 field-goal attempts on the season and has made nine straight since a miss Nov. 7 against Northwestern.

From there, the Blackshirts surrendered nothing. Less, even. The Boilermakers’ final two drives: Seven plays for a total of minus-8 yards. Overall, the Huskers held Purdue to minus-2 rushing yards on 17 tries and 332 yards overall.