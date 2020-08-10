'We want to do this': Husker players make their case for playing in the fall

Husker players Dicaprio Bootle, Adrian Martinez and Matt Farniok leave no doubt where they stand.
Nebraska's players don't think they are all that much different than Husker fans when it comes to opinions on whether to play football this fall.
"I know for a fact that the people of Nebraska want to play. I think that's almost 100% if you asked our state and the city of Lincoln, our players, our staff, our community. We want to play football here," NU quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. "And I think across the country I see that too. I see it from other schools, I see it from players, I see it from football fans. They want the game to continue.
"I think our country needs college football."
After taking their message to social media for the past few weeks, three of Nebraska football's most recognizable faces — Martinez, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle and offensive lineman Matt Farniok — sat down behind a folding table, black masks on their faces, and tried to explain the emotions and feelings of being some of the central characters in a high-stakes tug-of-war to decide whether college football will go on this fall, move to the spring, or give up on the season altogether.
It's heavy stuff for university leaders and coaches, let alone college kids who just want to play some ball.
Bootle likened it to strapping into a roller coaster. There's the slow ride to the top, as speculation swirled about what a schedule might look like. Then reaching the peak, when the Big Ten only days ago released a revamped schedule. Then, just before plunging in, everything came to a stop again over the weekend and into Monday.
"And now we're waiting on someone to come fix the ride, come and rescue. At this point we're just kind of waiting and seeing what they have for us," Bootle said. "But there's been a lot of emotions into this thing, especially for guys who feel really, really, passionate about this game of football, like me."
Bootle stands to lose, or gain, as much as anyone from the decisions of the coming days and weeks. What happens if his senior season gets cancelled? Will he get another year of eligibility? Will he want to go through all the work again? What if he gets sick and can't play if Nebraska does indeed continue on with its season?
Football, Bootle said, serves as an escape "from the realities of the world." Suddenly, the realities of the world and the hard truths of what may be coming for college football are becoming one in the same.
For now, Bootle figures, it's best to focus on the present. That's all any of the Huskers can do, really. Asked if it would be difficult to play a spring season and then try to get ready to go again in the fall, Bootle said he wasn't ready to look even that far ahead.
"Right now they're saying they're unsure if we're going to play in the fall, so right now I think we're just focused on whether we play in the fall or not, and then once we they completely rule out whether or not we can play in the fall, then we figure out the possibility of playing in the spring," Bootle said.
"But as of right now we just think about the now, and think about the fall, and just try to make it happen."
As of Monday night it remained to be seen if their coach's passionate plea, or their words, or the words of their counterparts around the Big Ten and the nation, will have any effect on whether the season moves forward.
But for one day the Huskers at least got the chance to state their case.
"We can't really control (that) at this point; all we can say is how we feel," Farniok said. "And we really want to play. We really want to show what we've been working for. And we really want that to be heard — we want to play, we want to do this."
