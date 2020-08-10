'We want to do this': Husker players make their case for playing in the fall

"And now we're waiting on someone to come fix the ride, come and rescue. At this point we're just kind of waiting and seeing what they have for us," Bootle said. "But there's been a lot of emotions into this thing, especially for guys who feel really, really, passionate about this game of football, like me."

Bootle stands to lose, or gain, as much as anyone from the decisions of the coming days and weeks. What happens if his senior season gets cancelled? Will he get another year of eligibility? Will he want to go through all the work again? What if he gets sick and can't play if Nebraska does indeed continue on with its season?

Football, Bootle said, serves as an escape "from the realities of the world." Suddenly, the realities of the world and the hard truths of what may be coming for college football are becoming one in the same.

For now, Bootle figures, it's best to focus on the present. That's all any of the Huskers can do, really. Asked if it would be difficult to play a spring season and then try to get ready to go again in the fall, Bootle said he wasn't ready to look even that far ahead.