We learned quite a bit about the Husker offense this spring, so how much did the depth chart change?

1. Oliver Martin, junior. 2. Levi Falck, senior.

2. Omar Manning, junior. 2. Zavier Betts, freshman, OR Wyatt Liewer, sophomore.

3. Samori Toure, senior. 2. Will Nixon, freshman, OR Alante Brown, freshman.

Changes from pre-spring: With Toure manning the slot — a noteworthy spring development in its own right — Martin and Manning rise to the top line on the outside after both impressed this spring. This was the starting trio in the Red-White Spring Game. Falck and Betts move to the No. 2 line and Liewer gets added. Nixon gets the nod ahead of Brown for now because he was healthy and productive this spring and Brown suffered an arm/hand injury that held him out. Both are solid candidates to be in the rotation this fall, but Toure is going to be on the field a lot.

The goal of this exercise is to try to make real decisions — there’s only so much playing time to go around — but it’s certainly conceivable that Nebraska will go seven deep at receiver over the course of a season or even within games.

Tight end

1. Austin Allen, junior, OR Travis Vokolek, junior. 2. Chris Hickman, redshirt freshman