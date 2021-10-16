'We keep finding ways to lose': Huskers fall behind early, squander second-half opportunities in another close loss

In the third quarter, Nebraska rolled up 139 yards, held Minnesota to 37, and could still only cut seven points off the deficit.

One drive ended inside the Minnesota 1-yard line when, after quarterback Adrian Martinez was stopped just short of the goal line and after the call was held up on a review, running back Jaquez Yant stumbled and was stopped short on fourth down.

Martinez said thought he was in the end zone. He also thought his forward progress was stopped last week before his fumble set up Michigan for the game-winning field goal. This is life as Nebraska's quarterback in a season when all five losses have been by one score and could have been turned on a play here or there.

"It's tough. It's tough. We just need to continue to get better. It's hard to point to one thing, besides executing down there," Martinez said. "Everyone's got to be on the same page — the amount of detail, attention to detail; that's something we have worked on, something we know is a focal point for us.

"So we just have to keep pushing forward. Have to keep working on those things, and go from there."

On the first play of the fourth quarter, after NU drove to the Minnesota 10-yard line, Connor Culp missed a 27-yard field goal that would have gotten the Huskers to within two points.