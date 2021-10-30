'We just didn't execute:' After early success, NU's running game loses steam against Boilers

Nebraska's first offensive play Saturday against Purdue was a Rahmir Johnson rush to the right. Seven yards.

Johnson picked up 10 later in the drive, then Jaquez Yant came in and popped outside for 8.

Yant found more daylight two Husker drives later, bouncing outside for 33 and 18 yards.

And then Nebraska's ground attack suffered a flat tire.

After gaining 97 rushing yards on its first three drives, Nebraska mustered just 33 more yards on the ground the rest of the way in a 28-23 loss at Memorial Stadium. In the second half, NU had just 15 yards on 10 carries, and only 6 yards on nine carries after Johnson picked up 9 on the opening play of the third quarter.

The holes were no longer there, the chances few and far between, and then Nebraska went away from its running game, especially in the fourth quarter.

Did Purdue do anything different in the second half?

"I feel like no," said Yant, who saw his most action since the Northwestern win three games ago. "I feel like we just didn't execute what we needed to execute (and) what we practiced."

Senior wide receiver Samori Toure said it was more on the Husker offense.