'We just didn't execute:' After early success, NU's running game loses steam against Boilers

Nebraska's first offensive play Saturday against Purdue was a Rahmir Johnson rush to the right. Seven yards.
Johnson picked up 10 later in the drive, then Jaquez Yant came in and popped outside for 8.
Yant found more daylight two Husker drives later, bouncing outside for 33 and 18 yards.
And then Nebraska's ground attack suffered a flat tire.
After gaining 97 rushing yards on its first three drives, Nebraska mustered just 33 more yards on the ground the rest of the way in a 28-23 loss at Memorial Stadium. In the second half, NU had just 15 yards on 10 carries, and only 6 yards on nine carries after Johnson picked up 9 on the opening play of the third quarter.
The holes were no longer there, the chances few and far between, and then Nebraska went away from its running game, especially in the fourth quarter.
Did Purdue do anything different in the second half?
"I feel like no," said Yant, who saw his most action since the Northwestern win three games ago. "I feel like we just didn't execute what we needed to execute (and) what we practiced."
Senior wide receiver Samori Toure said it was more on the Husker offense.
"They really kept it the same the whole time except for when we got towards the end of the game and they knew we had to throw the ball," he said. "Other than that, they kept the same the whole game. Nothing that they did kept us from scoring points and winning. It was on us."
Added tight end Austin Allen, "We got a little deeper in our play-call sheets. Some things worked and some things didn’t work. Seemed like we didn’t have a whole lot of plays. Some things we just didn’t execute in our game plan. We had some things to call on our play sheets that we didn’t and some things we didn’t execute on."
The Huskers were facing a Purdue team that was giving up only 141.1 rushing yards per game. NU averaged a healthy 4.5 yards per tote against the Boilermakers, but take away Yant's two long runs, and that number was 2.9.
"They're a good team, too," NU coach Scott Frost said of Purdue's ability to stop the run. "They have the fourth-ranked defense in the conference, or whatever it is. Some of the blocks and things we were doing in the first half, we didn’t get done in the second."
Yant finished with 60 yards on six attempts, and Johnson had 52 yards on 13 carries. Those two combined for only six carries in the second half.
Because Johnson is Nebraska's best back in pass protection, Yant's second-half opportunities were limited, Frost said.
Opportunities, for that matter, were limited in the second half as Purdue played keep-away a bit.
NU ran just 12 plays in the third quarter. Purdue's ability to produce long drives put pressure on the Huskers, Toure said.
Purdue, which had the ball for 38 minutes, 38 seconds, was the second straight Husker foe to have a massive edge in time of possession. Minnesota had the ball for 38:01 two weeks ago.
"It just makes our possessions more important," he added. "It was the same thing in the Minnesota game. That just means we got to take advantage of every possession. We can't be going three-and-out when they're holding the ball for five minutes, seven minutes, nine minutes."