'We got to run the ball better:' 3 games in, NU still searching for more out of its base running attack

Three games in, the Huskers are still trying to work out some kinks in the run game, and they still don't have a featured back, something coach Scott Frost was seeking during fall camp.

"We have to establish our base (run) a little better so we can keep drives going and give ourselves more chances," Frost said. "They were packing the box on us a little bit but we still need to be able to hit it downhill and get some yards and did not do that well enough in the first half, but a couple plays by a couple of really good players kind of bailed us out."

Stepp carried most of the workload last week. It was Ervin's turn. The Georgia native had a team-best 10 carries for 56 yards, with 43 yards coming on three carries.

Stepp was the tailback on the Huskers' first series of the second half. Freshman Sevion Morrison got the next series before Ervin began getting touches late in the third quarter.

"We've been able to make it work," Ervin said of the rotation. "We lean on each other. Me, Sevion and Markese, we're a whole, we lean on each other's energy. Whoever is the hot hand, we lean on that hot hand."

Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann said he sees a more effective running game in practice. But the Huskers are not seeing it carry over into games.