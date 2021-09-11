'We got to run the ball better:' 3 games in, NU still searching for more out of its base running attack

Markese Stepp didn't sugarcoat things.
Moments after Nebraska put together a 28-3 win against Buffalo inside Memorial Stadium — a win stamped by Samori Toure's two 68-yard touchdown catches and a stout defensive effort — the junior running back was asked about the contributions from the running backs.
"Today was tough, honestly," Stepp said. "We got to run the ball better as a team. In order to win games, we got to be able to establish the line of scrimmage and be able to run the ball."
If you could only manage a quick drive-by of the game, you'll spot 220 yards on 41 carries for an average of 5.4 yards per attempt.
Not bad.
However, like they were against Illinois, NU's rushing totals against the Bulls were inflated by scrambles by quarterback Adrian Martinez, including a wild 71-yarder that was fueled by broken pass protection.
Four Husker tailbacks combined for 106 yards on 31 carries (3.4 per attempt). True freshman Gabe Ervin provided the longest runs at 21 and 11 yards, and he scored his first two career touchdowns.
But for most of the sun-drenched afternoon, NU's offensive game plan was overshadowed by an inability to run the ball effectively.
"If we want to be the team we say we want to be, simple as that, we got to run the ball better," said Stepp, who finished with 17 yards on nine carries a week after running for 101 on 18 totes against FCS team Fordham.
Three games in, the Huskers are still trying to work out some kinks in the run game, and they still don't have a featured back, something coach Scott Frost was seeking during fall camp.
"We have to establish our base (run) a little better so we can keep drives going and give ourselves more chances," Frost said. "They were packing the box on us a little bit but we still need to be able to hit it downhill and get some yards and did not do that well enough in the first half, but a couple plays by a couple of really good players kind of bailed us out."
Stepp carried most of the workload last week. It was Ervin's turn. The Georgia native had a team-best 10 carries for 56 yards, with 43 yards coming on three carries.
Stepp was the tailback on the Huskers' first series of the second half. Freshman Sevion Morrison got the next series before Ervin began getting touches late in the third quarter.
"We've been able to make it work," Ervin said of the rotation. "We lean on each other. Me, Sevion and Markese, we're a whole, we lean on each other's energy. Whoever is the hot hand, we lean on that hot hand."
Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann said he sees a more effective running game in practice. But the Huskers are not seeing it carry over into games.
"That's the one thing we need to get better at and it starts at practice," Ervin said. "It starts Monday."
Stepp said it comes down to details — sticking to reads, better footwork, and hitting the holes harder. The USC transfer said he missed a few cuts against the Bulls.
"It’s not a effort thing, it’s not a talent thing, it’s really just coming down to the details," Stepp said. "We just got to do our assignments and trust everybody is doing their assignments."
Now comes a bigger challenge: keeping Spencer Rattler and a potent Oklahoma offense off the field as much as possible. NU's running backs are aware of what needs to be done.
"We got to bring it every time, no matter who we’re playing," Stepp said. "Oklahoma, if we ever play Alabama, shoot, we got bring it. You got to be able to run the ball to win games, straight up."
