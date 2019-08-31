A look at video highlights from Saturday's Nebraska-South Alabama news conference:
Watch: Video highlights from Saturday's postgame news conference
Most Popular
-
Families glad to have two sons playing for Nebraska football team
-
NU football players Hunt, Legrone suspended indefinitely
-
Nebraska softball players voice their concerns to advocacy group over Revelle's reinstatement
-
Steven M. Sipple: Frost has the formula, DiNardo says; Jurgens' startling rise; and some poetry
-
Toddler died after being run over by dad's vehicle, police say
Print Ads
Sale
Finance
Restaurant