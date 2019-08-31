{{featured_button_text}}
JD Spielman
ESPN

Nebraska's defense and special teams are giving the offense a pick-me-up.

The Huskers' extended their lead over South Alabama to 28-7 in the first 3:30 of the second half behind a pick-six by Eric Lee and a 76-yard punt return by JD Spielman.

