Nebraska's defense and special teams are giving the offense a pick-me-up.
The Huskers' extended their lead over South Alabama to 28-7 in the first 3:30 of the second half behind a pick-six by Eric Lee and a 76-yard punt return by JD Spielman.
He wears No. 6.
His Twitter handle is @Pick6_Lee.
And Eric Lee just got the pick-6 to give Nebraska some separation.
South Alabama now knows not to test JD Spielman