Watch now: Zavier Betts turns on the jets for 83-yard TD run
Zavier Betts in open space is a problem.

On Nebraska's first play from scrimmage in the second half, the Bellevue West product took a pitch from Adrian Martinez, slipped through a pair of Northwestern defenders and raced down the sideline for an 83-yard score.

The run gave the Huskers a commanding 42-7 lead.

