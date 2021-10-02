Watch now: Zavier Betts turns on the jets for 83-yard TD run

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion
Zavier Betts in open space is a problem.
On Nebraska's first play from scrimmage in the second half, the Bellevue West product took a pitch from Adrian Martinez, slipped through a pair of Northwestern defenders and raced down the sideline for an 83-yard score.
The run gave the Huskers a commanding 42-7 lead.
.@zavierbetts1 went ✌️🏃♂️💨💨💨.@HuskerFBNation 🆙 42 - 7. pic.twitter.com/oUzYpfDW19— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 3, 2021
