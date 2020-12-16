Watch now: With his signature on paper, Teddy Prochazka details the 'fast' life of a new signee

Prochazka wants to get to Lincoln and, “start getting big.”

Huh?

“I’m big now, but they’re going to put some nice muscle weight on me and make me be able to play football at the college level at a pretty heavy weight, and I can’t wait for it,” said Prochazka, a mountain of a man but a friendly sort who greeted all of the high school coaches who attended the signing day ceremony.

Nebraska was his first college offer, during his sophomore football season.

The Husker coaches sometimes take extra care when deciding when the time is right to offer a scholarship to a player from the state — that can be a big decision for both the player and NU coaches — but they didn’t hesitate with Prochazka.

“The day that they offered me (coach Scott Frost) and coach Austin both told me that they want to get the best of the best in state, and that I was going to be one of those guys,” Prochazka said. “At the start I was kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m a sophomore, I don’t know if you guys are crazy or what, but I’m going to take it.’ After that I just wanted to prove that I was one of the best of the best for these guys.”