 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Three keys to the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Watch Now: Three keys to the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Big Ten football season. 

Nebraska kicks off for the first time in 330 days today against Ohio State and the Husker Extra team is at the Horseshoe to bring you everything you need to know. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel with three keys to the game. 

A position by position look at the Huskers

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News