Watch Now: Three keys to the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Big Ten football season.

Nebraska kicks off for the first time in 330 days today against Ohio State and the Husker Extra team is at the Horseshoe to bring you everything you need to know.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here are Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel with three keys to the game.

A position by position look at the Huskers

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.