 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: The latest glimpse of a Nebraska football practice, from the turf at Memorial Stadium
View Comments
editor's pick web only top story

Watch Now: The latest glimpse of a Nebraska football practice, from the turf at Memorial Stadium

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The latest glimpse of the Husker football team's practice sessions, released Friday by Nebraska Athletics, takes viewers onto the field for a bevy of drills ran by several buzzing names. 

Check it out below

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Photos: In awe of Memorial Stadium

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News