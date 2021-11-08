 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss news of Scott Frost returning for '22, and four assistants fired
0 Comments
topical web only

Watch now: Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss news of Scott Frost returning for '22, and four assistants fired

  • Updated
  • 0

A busy Monday on Stadium Drive. 

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Scott Frost would be back in 2022 under a restructured contract. Soon after, the Huskers announced they are moving on without four assistant coaches — all on offense.

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel made sense of the news, and answered your questions live on Facebook.

Watch a replay here: 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News