Watch now: Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss news of Scott Frost returning for '22, and four assistants fired

A busy Monday on Stadium Drive.
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Scott Frost would be back in 2022 under a restructured contract. Soon after, the Huskers announced they are moving on without four assistant coaches — all on offense.
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel made sense of the news, and answered your questions live on Facebook.
Watch a replay here:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!