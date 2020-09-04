 Skip to main content
Watch now: 'Saucy nugs' hero takes the floor again, this time interrupting Scott Frost
  Updated
Ander Christensen
Huskers Twitter

If you know inside baseball when it comes to media coverage, then you probably have heard the term "5 o'clock news dump."

Typically, it's not-so-pleasant news. If you need put out a news release or statement and hope its gets lost over the weekend, 5 p.m. Friday is a pretty good landing spot.

So when the Nebraska Athletic Department released a tweet at 4:54 p.m. Friday that read 'BREAKING NEWS,' reporters and fans collectively stopped breathing for a second.

And then Ander Christensen appeared.

The chicken wings, err, saucy nugs cavalier was back, and he — after interrupting Nebraska coach Scott Frost — has a message.

He wants football back, and now his celebrity status continues to soar.

Within 45 minutes of posting, the video had more than 100,000 views on Twitter.

 

