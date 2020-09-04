Watch now: 'Saucy nugs' hero takes the floor again, this time interrupting Scott Frost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you know inside baseball when it comes to media coverage, then you probably have heard the term "5 o'clock news dump."

Typically, it's not-so-pleasant news. If you need put out a news release or statement and hope its gets lost over the weekend, 5 p.m. Friday is a pretty good landing spot.

So when the Nebraska Athletic Department released a tweet at 4:54 p.m. Friday that read 'BREAKING NEWS,' reporters and fans collectively stopped breathing for a second.

And then Ander Christensen appeared.

The chicken wings, err, saucy nugs cavalier was back, and he — after interrupting Nebraska coach Scott Frost — has a message.

He wants football back, and now his celebrity status continues to soar.

Within 45 minutes of posting, the video had more than 100,000 views on Twitter.

