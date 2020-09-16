Watch Now: Nebraska's Ronnie Green, Bill Moos discuss Big Ten's return-to-play announcement

It's happening. The Big Ten on Wednesday released plans of starting a previously postponed college football season the weekend of Oct. 24.
Nebraska officials have been consistent in their stance in favor of playing throughout the laborious process, and two of them, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos, are discussing the announcement live in a virtual press conference.
