Watch now: Nebraska turns Williams' INT into a 22-19 lead against Michigan

Nebraska put an exclamation point on a whirlwind of a third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Levi Falck to give the Huskers a 22-19 lead against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

A Deontai Williams interception and return set up the score, which put Michigan behind in a game for the first time this season.

The Huskers trailed 13-0 at halftime.

Watch the sequence of events here:

