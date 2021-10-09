Watch now: Nebraska turns Williams' INT into a 22-19 lead against Michigan

Nebraska put an exclamation point on a whirlwind of a third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Levi Falck to give the Huskers a 22-19 lead against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
A Deontai Williams interception and return set up the score, which put Michigan behind in a game for the first time this season.
The Huskers trailed 13-0 at halftime.
Watch the sequence of events here:
Memorial Stadium is rocking, and for good reason.@HuskerFBNation gets the INT, and follows it up with the go-ahead TD. 💥 pic.twitter.com/RyMWxTVyD1— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 10, 2021
