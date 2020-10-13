Watch now: Nebraska football releases new Blackshirt alternate uniform in horror-themed teaser

The Huskers have a new uniform design in their fleet. A video released on Nebraska Football's official Twitter account on Tuesday takes on a horror theme — and, as usual, the athletic department's team went all out. There are (lots of) skulls, balloons and, well, face paint.
It also might be the most frightening video you will watch this Halloween season. We'll stop describing it, and let you see for yourself.
Check it out below:
The Legend of the Blackshirts ☠️— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 13, 2020
Available in stores 10/26 🎈
Worn by the Huskers in ‘20 ???
Stay Tuned…#TeamAdidas x @AdidasFBallUS pic.twitter.com/nD6rutO4fd
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!