Watch now: Nebraska dials up perfect play to Austin Allen for a 46-yard TD

The Huskers put a dent into a 13-0 halftime deficit on their first drive of the second half, springing tight end Austin Allen free for a much-needed 46-yard touchdown pass.
The play design was slick, disguising a run-pass option and sneaking Allen behind the second (and third) levels of the defense.
Check out the play below:
The balloons are out. 🎈@MartinezTheQB connects with @austin11allen to get @HuskerFBNation on the board. pic.twitter.com/MeLnbvfzte— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 10, 2021
