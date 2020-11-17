 Skip to main content
Watch now: Martinez gives inspiring pregame speech prior to Penn State despite not starting
Watch now: Martinez gives inspiring pregame speech prior to Penn State despite not starting

Nebraska Athletics' video team strikes again, this time with a 10-minute recap of the Husker football team's win against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

There are plenty of notable moments in the video, perhaps none more captivating than Adrian Martinez' pregame speech, where he preaches the team's importance above the individual and alludes to Luke McCaffrey earning the starting nod at QB.

A clip of Scott Frost's pregame speech is also shown at the beginning. A routy Erik Chinander at halftime. A proud postgame locker room.

The whole thing is worth a watch:

Photos from the game

