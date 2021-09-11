Watch now: Luke Reimer helps Huskers boost their lead with interception, return to 1-yard-line

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion
After a sluggish third quarter, Luke Reimer sent a jolt through Memorial Stadium by catching a batted ball for an interception, and returning it 21 yards to the Buffalo 1-yard line.
Reimer, the Lincoln North Star graduate with a reputation as a bruiser, bullies his way to the pylon, too. Watch him lower the shoulder towards the end of the clip.
Here's a replay:
Have a day, @HuskerFBNation's @Ldreimer2! pic.twitter.com/JMMHxMoGBA— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) September 11, 2021
