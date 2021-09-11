 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Luke Reimer helps Huskers boost their lead with interception, return to 1-yard-line
0 Comments
topical web only

Watch now: Luke Reimer helps Huskers boost their lead with interception, return to 1-yard-line

  • Updated
  • 0

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

After a sluggish third quarter, Luke Reimer sent a jolt through Memorial Stadium by catching a batted ball for an interception, and returning it 21 yards to the Buffalo 1-yard line.

Reimer, the Lincoln North Star graduate with a reputation as a bruiser, bullies his way to the pylon, too. Watch him lower the shoulder towards the end of the clip.

Here's a replay:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Sipple, Gabriel give their final Buffalo-Nebraska thoughts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News