 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Lefty Luke? Luke Mahomes? Twitter loved this play by Luke McCaffrey
View Comments
web only

Watch now: Lefty Luke? Luke Mahomes? Twitter loved this play by Luke McCaffrey

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Driving the field for a late score to cap a dominant first half, Luke McCaffrey teams up with Marvin Scott III to convert a third-and-9.

It wasn't your typical 12-yard gain, though. McCaffrey, facing pressure, flips the ball to Scott with his left hand, who does the rest.

Most excellent, our Parker Gabriel says.

Check it out: 

 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How does Nebraska beat Penn State? Here are 3 keys to a Husker triumph

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News