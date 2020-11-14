Watch now: Lefty Luke? Luke Mahomes? Twitter loved this play by Luke McCaffrey

Driving the field for a late score to cap a dominant first half, Luke McCaffrey teams up with Marvin Scott III to convert a third-and-9.
It wasn't your typical 12-yard gain, though. McCaffrey, facing pressure, flips the ball to Scott with his left hand, who does the rest.
Most excellent, our Parker Gabriel says.
Check it out:
Lefty Luke 🔥@mccaffrey_luke switches to his left hand and picks up a first down for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/QuvEZdlIRN— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020
