Watch now: Jaquez Yant goes up and over the defense for his first Husker TD

Jaquez Yant showed his hops to score his first touchdown in a Nebraska uniform. His leaping score gave the Huskers a 14-3 lead against Iowa with 4:20 left before halftime.
Check out a replay of the play below 🚀
Jaquez Yant went UP 🚀@HuskerFBNation makes it 14-3 in the first half against Iowa 👀 pic.twitter.com/LIYaKsxqlo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2021
