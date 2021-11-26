 Skip to main content
Watch now: Jaquez Yant goes up and over the defense for his first Husker TD
Watch now: Jaquez Yant goes up and over the defense for his first Husker TD

Jaquez Yant showed his hops to score his first touchdown in a Nebraska uniform. His leaping score gave the Huskers a 14-3 lead against Iowa with 4:20 left before halftime.

Check out a replay of the play below 🚀

