Watch now: In latest player branding push, Husker WR Wan'Dale Robinson unveils personalized song

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said this spring that he thinks his program is at the cutting edge of helping players build personal brands to prepare for an era where they can profit off their own name, image and likeness.

NU took another step in that direction Tuesday when sophomore wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson unveiled his own personalized song, which was apparently produced in coordination with the football program's creative staff.

"Being tough is something that you don't have a question, if you're going to play football, you have to be tough," Robinson says at the beginning of the video as a beat begins and then plays over highlights from his first season on the field.

In a video Monday that showed Robinson in the studio as the song came together, he said, "Our creative team does a really, really good job of just branding us and giving us the flexibility to do a lot of different things, so today I'm about to go produce my own song."

Robinson is already clearly one of the most visible players in the program, and NU hasn't been shy about featuring him in ways that go well beyond the field. He spoke when the school announced plans for $155 million training facility last fall and last month he was central to a video designed to be a virtual official recruiting visit.