Watch now: Huskers unveil all-white alternate uniforms for Sept. 11 game vs. Buffalo
topical top story

Watch now: Huskers unveil all-white alternate uniforms for Sept. 11 game vs. Buffalo

Alternate unis 2020

Damian Jackson donned Nebraska's alternate uniforms for a video that was released Tuesday.

 Huskers Twitter

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four most interesting pieces of information after Monday's Husker press conference.

Nebraska unveiled its 2021 alternate uniforms Tuesday morning with a video shot in Havelock. 

The all-white outfit with "NU" on the helmets is set to be debuted on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium against Buffalo. 

The game, of course, is taking place on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. NU used junior linebacker and former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson to shoot the video unveil and incorporated several veterans and first responders in the production. 

Check it out here: 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Four Downs: Game plan gets tossed early at Illinois, and three other Husker takeaways

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

Husker News