Watch now: Huskers unveil all-white alternate uniforms for Sept. 11 game vs. Buffalo

Nebraska unveiled its 2021 alternate uniforms Tuesday morning with a video shot in Havelock.
The all-white outfit with "NU" on the helmets is set to be debuted on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium against Buffalo.
The game, of course, is taking place on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. NU used junior linebacker and former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson to shoot the video unveil and incorporated several veterans and first responders in the production.
Check it out here:
To all current & former service members & all first responders, thank you.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/r4mjzctDmU— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 31, 2021
Alternate Husker uniforms through the years
Ndamukong Suh, Roy Helu Jr.
2009 alternate uniforms
Alternate Uniforms 9.24.2012
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 9.29.2012
2013 alternative uniforms
2013 alternate uni
2014 alternate uniform
Alternate uniform 2014
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.27.14
2015 alternate uniform
2015 alternate uniforms
Husker Chrome 2016 alternate uniforms
Husker Chrome 2016 alternate uniforms
Husker Chrome 2016 alternate uniforms
Alternate uniforms
Alternate uniforms
Nebraska's alternate uniforms
Nebraska's alternate uniforms
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
Alternate unis 2020
