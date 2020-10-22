Watch Now: Husker Extra Live replay with Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel break down Saturday's Nebraska football season opener against Ohio State and answer all of your questions in the latest edition of Husker Extra Live, presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive of Grand Island and Hastings.
If you want to make sure you don't miss Sip and Parker in the future, follow Husker Extra on Facebook and subscribe to the Lincoln Journal Star on YouTube.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!