Watch now: Former walk-on Yant breaks free for 64-yard run that sets up TD

Jaquez Yant was something of a feel-good spring story. After spending 2020 as a walk-on and not appearing in any games that season, the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder became a source of intrigue during spring ball and eventually earned a scholarship.

This season, he appeared sparingly against Fordham but was featured early Saturday night against Northwestern. He made the most of it.

Watch Yant take off for a 64-yard carry that set up Nebraska for its second touchdown of the opening period. It's a sight to behold.

