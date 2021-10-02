Watch now: Former walk-on Yant breaks free for 64-yard run that sets up TD

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion
Jaquez Yant was something of a feel-good spring story. After spending 2020 as a walk-on and not appearing in any games that season, the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder became a source of intrigue during spring ball and eventually earned a scholarship.
This season, he appeared sparingly against Fordham but was featured early Saturday night against Northwestern. He made the most of it.
Watch Yant take off for a 64-yard carry that set up Nebraska for its second touchdown of the opening period. It's a sight to behold.
.@JaquezYant0? More like Jaquez Y(ee)t 💪 with the stiff arm ➡️ 🏃♂️💨@HuskerFBNation #GBR pic.twitter.com/5yURgh0WN2— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 3, 2021
